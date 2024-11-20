Southern Africa: Peace, Security in SADC Key to Integration - Prof Murwira

The attainment of peace and security in the Sadc region is a key component in the bloc's integration agenda and allows citizens to explore their full potential, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said yesterday.

He was delivering his opening remarks on the second day of the Sadc Council of Ministers meeting at Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday.

The Ministers are meeting to prepare for the Sadc Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government which begins tomorrow.

The Extraordinary Summit was convened to deal with the security situation in eastern DRC that has caused the displacement of over 6,4 million people with women, girls and children suffering the most.

"Our meeting is an affirmation of our enduring commitment to a stable and secure Sadc," said Prof Murwira.

"You will agree with me that peace and security remain an essential prerequisite to the attainment of our regional development agenda.

"Not only does it play a crucial role in regional cooperation and integration, but also creates a safe environment for our people to thrive."

Prof Murwira said yesterday's meeting was meant to consider the security situation in eastern DRC as informed by the Field Assessment Mission Report, and should provide recommendations on the future of the mandate of Sadc Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) to the Heads of State and Government.

"We are concerned with the security and humanitarian situation in the DRC. Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters who have been internally displaced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is, therefore, important that we take urgent and decisive measures to bring lasting peace and stability to the lives of the people in the eastern DRC.

"Our fellow member States who have deployed troops in DRC deserve immense credit for their unwavering support in combating terrorism and other atrocities that have been disrupting peace and security in the region," he said.

Experts in the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, under the leadership of Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation who is also the Chairperson of the Organ, were commended for the technical preparatory efforts work they conducted ahead of the summit.

Prof Murwira said everyone has a duty to ensure peace, security, and stability in all member States.

"I am confident that our deliberations will be fruitful and will yield positive outcomes for the benefit of our people," said Prof Murwira.

In his remarks, Sadc Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, said since the deployment of the SAMIDRC in December last year, the security situation in the mission's area of operation remains relatively calm as a result of a series of political and diplomatic initiatives undertaken over the past four months, including the two-week humanitarian truce reached in July this year, and a ceasefire deal reached between the governments of Rwanda and DRC on August 4.

"However, the security situation in the eastern part of the DRC remains a source of regional concern requiring constant monitoring," Mr Magosi said.