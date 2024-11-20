Zimbabwe: Zim Online Agric College Churns Out First Graduates

Forty-Six students graduated at the Zimbabwe Online Agricultural College last Friday becoming the first product of the Second Republic's initiative launched last year.

The initiative was meant to expand the reach of Agricultural Education for Development 5.0.

The students graduated in disciplines of the Executive Certificate in Agricultural Business Management and the General Certificate in Agricultural Business Management, courses that are aimed at producing entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Harare, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the courses were designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to transform their agricultural enterprises into thriving businesses.

"From today, this college is now called Zimbabwe Agricultural College. This graduating class stands as a testament to the transformative power of online education and the unwavering spirit of Zimbabwean farmers. They are the pioneers, the trailblazers who have embraced innovation and paved the way for future generations of agricultural leaders.

"We harnessed the power of ICT to bring agricultural knowledge to farmers and stakeholders across the nation, transcending geographical barriers and limitations. I do not doubt that these programmes will contribute to the agriculture sector's transformation agenda as we implement the agriculture, food systems and rural transformation strategy and the Rural Development 8.0 programme," he said.

Some of the courses under the programmes include agricultural engineering, agribusiness, farm management, crop production and animal production.

The college addresses capacity gaps within and among the farming communities, especially beneficiaries of land reform A1, A2 models and all settlement models.

It is a virtual college that uses internet- based technologies to ensure that learners can learn from anywhere, and especially on their farms, and at their convenience.

ZAC Principal Ms Constance Nyaruwata said they were imparting knowledge to students that would allow them to compete practically.

"ZAC complements the other eight agricultural colleges to contribute to the agricultural transformation agenda. Despite the challenges of remote learning, the students have demonstrated exceptional dedication and resilience. In addressing pillars of agriculture for development, the students undertook the farm projects and did practical demonstrations on their own using the ICT tool allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge into practical and contribute to food security," she said.

There are nine agricultural colleges in Zimbabwe.