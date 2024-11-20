Zimbabwe: Mutendera Explains Ervine, Williams Omission

Zimbabwe's convener of selectors, David Mutendera, says the omission of former captains Craig Ervine and Sean Williams from the Twenty20 International cricket squad to face Pakistan in the upcoming series is meant to ensure continuity.

The selectors are going with a young squad in the shortest format of the game.

The two former captains, along with Joylord Gumbie, were not included in the team announced yesterday for the three-match series to take place in December.

But they will be involved in the One Day International matches against Pakistan that are set to begin this Sunday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe will host Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs, with all matches to be played in Bulawayo starting this weekend. After announcing separate squads for the white ball tour, Mutendera said Zimbabwe Cricket decided to retain the squad that achieved historic success at the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month.

Led by captain Sikandar Raza, the squad's impressive chemistry and momentum are expected to serve them well against Pakistan, despite the omission of Ervine, Williams, and Gumbie.

"We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya," Mutendera explained.

"This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance."

The white-ball series will kick off with three ODIs, with the first one expected this Sunday. This will be followed by two more ODIs on November 26 and 28, followed by as many T20Is scheduled for December 1, 3 and 5.

Notably, Ervine will captain the ODI squad, bolstered by experienced campaigners Raza and Williams, as well as key pace bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava. Adding a youthful and fresh edge to the 50-over side are three uncapped players -- Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Tinotenda Maposa -- who will be eager to make an impact on the international stage.

Mutendera expressed confidence in the balance of experience and fresh talent within the ODI squad.

"The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded," he said.

"The presence of seasoned players like Craig, Sikandar, and Sean provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments."

Reflecting on the significance of the series, Mutendera said: "Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe's potential on the international stage.

"We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive."

Pakistan are set to arrive in Zimbabwe later this week after completing their tour of Australia where they played three ODIs and as many T20Is. They edged the Australians 2-1 in the ODI competition before going down 0-3 in the T20I series that ended yesterday. They have rested senior players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Zimbabwe tour. Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the ODIs and will be rested from the T20Is. They have included uncapped players in their ODI squad including Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub. Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha join the T20I squad for the first time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pakistan Cricket Board said this approach follows the selectors' rotation policy and provides opportunities to domestic performers, aligning with the team's strategy for the ICC Champions Trophy and beyond.

ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD: Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava