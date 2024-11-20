Zimbabwe: Robber Arrested At Traditional Healer's House

ONE of the eight suspected armed robbers who were targeting residents, churches and businesses has been arrested while allegedly receiving spiritual deliverance from a traditional healer at a house in Glenview 1 suburb, Harare.

So far police have arrested all the eight suspected robbers who were wanted in connection with the cases including the US$30 000 robbery which occurred at a company in the Workington area in Harare.

The suspects are facing 12 robbery charges.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's press statement released on November 4, 2024, on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo aged 42, Patrick Chibaba alias Mupositori aged 38, Tarwirei Madzudzu alias Mukanya aged 50, Paddington Meki aged 44 and Washington Marunze aged 36 in connection with seven cases of armed robbery including one incident which occurred on October 28, 2024 at Dinwoo Investments, Workington, Harare where US$30 000 cash was stolen.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three additional suspects in connection with the armed robbery cases. The suspects are, Sydney Chemhere alias Seedza aged 42, Tinotenda Mabhandi alias Timbobo aged 38 and Munyaradzi Gadzikwa aged 36," he said. On November 11, 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare arrested Sydney Chemhere after receiving information that he was hiding in Glenview 7, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of eight Emex explosives and three fuse cables.

Tinotenda Mabhande was later arrested at Makomva Shops in Glen View, Harare.

Munyaradzi Gadzikwa was arrested on November 13, 2024 while allegedly receiving spiritual assistance from a traditional healer at a house in Glenview 1, Harare.

The three suspects are further facing five cases of robbery which occurred between July 13, 2024, and October 3, 2024, in Harare, including a case of armed robbery which occurred on July 31, 2024, at a church in Budiriro 5B, Harare where US$2 599 cash, a cellphone and three passports were stolen and another case of armed robbery which occurred on August 18, 2024 at a house along Chinhamora Street, Ruwa where US$2 300 cash was stolen. The suspects are also linked to a case of robbery which occurred on October 3, 2024 at a private security company along Lighton Road, Avondale, Harare where US$80 cash, a laptop, four 303 rifles, a 0.22 rifle, three revolvers and several plastic bags containing live ammunition were stolen.

Comm Nyathi said: "All in all, the suspects are facing 12 cases of armed robbery where churches, companies and residential areas were targeted. Investigations are ongoing to link the suspects to other robbery cases.