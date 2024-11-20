Zimbabwe: Chenhaka Dance Academy Promotes Visual, Performing Arts

Chenhaka Trust and Dance Academy founder, Taurai Moyo, has stepped up visual and performing arts promotion to preserve culture through traditional dances and other performances.

Established two years ago in Mutare, the academy has registered an increase in enrolment since its inception.

Some of the popular dances being taught include Jerusarema, Muchongoyo, Mbakumba, Shangara, Mbira dance, Dinhe, Mhande, Isitschikitsha, Amabhiza, Ingquzu, Chinyambera and Ngungu.

In an interview, Moyo said the academy was birthed after realising the growing and increasing demand for traditional arts in schools.

"We had a survey around schools while conducting trainings on cultural and visual performances, and we realised the importance of the inclusion of traditional dances as a concept promoting culture.

"From the findings, an idea was born. As an institution, we specialise in traditional dances although we have contemporary classes.

"Dance and culture are an important aspect for Africans.

"It is better to nurture the young generation than to start from the elementary level," he said.

The academy, still in its infancy, has been well-received by bona fide traditional dance enthusiasts.

"The support has been amazing, we have not gone there as yet but the eagerness from learners is amazing.

"At the moment we are just two tutors managing the learners.

"The numbers are not fixed as some prefer to walk in for a session, rather than commit to a full lesson according to the calendar.

"Be that as it may, we are happy with the progress and appreciate the commitment of the learners, their passion and dedication are commendable," he said.

The academy which has students below 18 years has penned a guide to protect the rights of its learners as well as that of tutors.

"Parents are very strict with their children.

"They want to be involved especially when the child is below 18.

"We had to draft a book protecting both the learner and tutor such that anyone found in violation will be liable.

"This also serves as a safety net for children while acting as an assurance measure to the parents and serving as a caution to tutors."

However, Moyo highlighted the need to resource his project from within his boundaries as outsourcing is proving to be a costly and challenging.

"We are only two and sometimes we fall short, we end up outsourcing and this does come at a cost.

"It would be better if talent was harnessed from within as that would be cost-effective.

Moyo anticipates the growth of the academy and hopes that someday he will establish one in all the provinces.

"Traditional dancing is a way for people to connect with their culture.

"We need to reach far and beyond while creating memories and legacies to sustain the arts industry.

"Cultural preservation is relevant for historical purposes.

"The impact of our tradition has to reflect not only on us as a nation but beyond to other nationalities."

Moyo said that he will not give up the idea to amplify visual and performing arts as many young people are looking up to him and his colleagues as role models.

He said the biggest gift they can give is to ensure that young people get direction and guidance in their career paths.

"We cannot stop inspiring young people. They look up to us as their role models and we cannot afford to let them down."