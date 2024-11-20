Zimbabwe: Zim Boxer Phiri Banned for Doping

19 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Curtworth Masango

Zimbabwe's champion boxer Issa Aliyah Phiri has been banned for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Prohibited List.

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee yesterday said Phiri was sanctioned after he tested positive for Furosemide during a routine testing exercise this year.

Furosemide is banned due to its potential to enhance performance, and its use as a masking agent for other banned substances.

The 24-year-old however, will serve an effective one-year ban after accepting the consequences of his actions.

"The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) announces that boxer Issa Aliyah Phiri has been sanctioned following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) after testing positive for Furosemide, a prohibited substance under section S1.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2024 Prohibited List," said ZOC in a statement released yesterday.

"This violation occurred during a tournament where Aliyah was subjected to standard doping controls.

"Furosemide, a diuretic, is prohibited at all times due to its potential to enhance performance and its use as a masking agent for other banned substances.

"Following the positive test, Phiri submitted an application for a Retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the substance; however, this application was denied.

"Issa Aliyah Phiri has accepted the charges related to the ADRV and acknowledges the consequences of his actions. Consequently, he will serve a period of ineligibility of two (2) years, retroactively effective from 22 March 2024 to 21 March 2026.

"This period includes disqualification of all results obtained since 22 March 2024, along with all resulting consequences.

"However, having accepted the consequences by 21 October 2024, Phiri's period of ineligibility has been reduced by one year. Therefore, he will now be ineligible from 22 March 2024 to 21 March 2025, with no further hearings required."

Phiri is among the generation of exciting boxers coming up in Zimbabwe. He won the ABU Lightweight belt via a TKO victory against Israel Kamwamba at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale on December 8, 2023.

He successfully defended the title against Saidi Mkola of Tanzania at the same venue on March 22 via a unanimous points decision in a gruelling 12-round bout.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.