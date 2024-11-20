Zimbabwe: Mutyoramwendo's Star Continues to Shine

Zimbabwean karateka Justice Mutyoramwendo has described his participation at the 28th Dragon Cup International Karate Friendship on Sunday in Kagoshima, Japan, as a dream come true after winning silver in the Men's Open category.

The tournament is organised by the World Kyokushin Kaikan International Karate Organisation and is open to other full-contact styles.

"This achievement means a lot to me. Since I started martial arts, it has been my dream to be an international or a world champion.

"So, to me, it's a dream come true, and I dedicate this to the Lord because I could not have done this alone."

Mutyoramwendo is one of the four fighters from the International Karate Organisation (IKO) Nakamura Zimbabwe who were initially expected to compete in Japan.

However, the other three failed to travel.

"The competition was very tough on my side because I was the only Zimbabwean there. There were supposed to be four of us, but because of lack of funding the other fighters could not travel.

"So, I had no one in my corner, not even a coach or a supporter . . . So already the competition was tough because no one could assist me.

"So, whatever decision they made was final, and because of that the competition was tough. If I had someone in my corner, I believe I could have been a champion, but I was alone.

"The tournament was huge because it's an international tournament and when you choose a team for an international tournament, you choose the best. So, it was a very big tournament," said Mutyoramwendo.

"The exposure was very important to me, and I am happy. I just want to thank the Lord because now I have the opportunity to participate internationally. So, for me, it's a step forward, from a regional level to an international level.

"I want to thank my sponsors . . . And I want to thank the Lord also because this title is like a birthday present to me. I just turned 26 today (yesterday)," said Mutyoramwendo.

International Karate Organisation (IKO) Nakamura Zimbabwe branch chief Tawanda Mufundisi, who has been working with the 26-year-old was impressed with the outcome.

"Justice is doing justice to Zimbabwe Karate. He is in a class of his own . . . It was well deserved since he worked so hard for this and many events coming.

"This achievement means a lot to Zimbabwe Kararate and IKON. It means we are moving in the right direction. I saw it coming, he never disappoints," said Mufundisi.

Mufundisi, who is also the Zimbabwe Karate Union president said they are hoping to conclude the year on a high note.

"November 30, ZKU is sending a very strong team to South Africa for the 1st Kenshikaikan All Africa Grand Prix, in Johannesburg.

"Robert Mashingaidze, Simba Khumba, Lewis Marowero and many others will be taking part. "The ZKU Champions of Champions is on the cards, scheduled for the 14th of December to seal our fighting season (for) 2024," said Mufundisi.