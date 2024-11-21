Africa: Turning Waste Into Treasure - Gadiaba Kodio's Mission to Recycle Africa's Waste

Malian artist reimagines Africa's waste, blending art and activism to spark an eco-conscious revolution.

In the heart of Dakar's bustling streets, in a humble workshop, a striking installation captures the attention of all who enter: a sheep munching on plastic waste while another lies lifeless nearby.

This powerful work by Gadiaba Kodio symbolizes the disastrous consequences of environmental neglect-not only for animals, but for humans too.

"Living in the capital, we don't always grasp the issues surrounding plastic," explains Kodio.

Sheep represent the cycle of pollution: animals ingest waste which then enters the human food chain, ultimately affecting our health.

As founder of Chez Toi Design, a gallery and art studio dedicated to recycling and environmentally responsible creation, Kodio is on a mission to transform the way Africa perceives waste.

Born in a modest neighborhood of Bamako, Mali, he grew up next to a huge landfill.

"At times, I could find little treasures among the garbage," he recalls.

With limited resources, he began making toys and objects from discarded materials.

"My family couldn't always give me little things that the other kids in the neighbourhood had, so I would find ways to make things for myself," he says.

This youthful ingenuity has given rise to a lifelong passion for creation and environmental preservation.

At Chez Toi Design, everyday objects are reinvented. Old fridges become wardrobes, worn-out bathtubs become comfortable armchairs, and discarded microwave doors are transformed into elegant mirrors.

Holding up a chair made from a reused oil drum, he notes, "We already have everything. They've already created everything. The idea behind Chez Toi Design is to reclaim what has already been created by industry, to give it our absolute value, so that we create less.

In one of his creative projects, he turns old suitcases into trash cans. "Look at the suitcase--it wasn't always like that. In fact, all suitcases bring us waste. When you buy a sausage, how many times do you wrap it? How many times do you pack cheese? If you buy new clothes, how many times do you pack them? This approach invites people to rethink the potential of everyday objects and reduce waste.

Kodio's philosophy is simple but profound. He believes that the continuous production of new items is unnecessary and harmful. "I find it's not worth creating new things, new objects again because we already have everything in everyday life," he says. His work challenges consumerist culture and highlights the potential of recycling to solve environmental problems.

Africa faces a paradox. Although rich in resources, the continent is grappling with waste of its own and imported from other countries. "We get rubbish from other countries - old fridges, old TVs, old cars that get there, that still have garbage in them," laments Kodio.

His concerns are echoed on a wider scale. At the recent COP29 summit in Baku, UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed similar issues.

"You know that clean energy can power prosperity and sustainable development from Cairo to Cape Town," he said. The Secretary-General stressed the need for "a fundamental shift," urging Africa to "move away from supplying raw materials and diversify your economies."

Education is at the heart of Kodio's vision for the future. He dreams of opening a training center in Mali to teach young people how to transform waste into valuable objects.

"Training today is the key to the future. It's the key to fighting all the climate problems we have today," he asserts. By giving young people the skills and awareness, he hopes to foster a culture of sustainability across the continent.

His work has already begun to inspire others. He shares stories of children who, after seeing his creations, start making their own creations from recycled materials.

"For me, this is no small gesture," he says proudly. "And the child will never forget that memory. Rather, he'll keep thinking: 'If I can really make a torch, maybe I can create a lamp next. If I can make a lamp, perhaps tomorrow I'm coming up with a vehicle."'

Despite the admiration his art garners, Kodio stresses that mere appreciation is not enough. "People are here, they appreciate it. But the idea isn't that they appreciate it, it's that they can do it at home," he insists. His aim is to inspire concrete change, encouraging individuals to rethink waste and see the potential in what is often thrown away.

As he stands next to the sheep installation, Kodio delivers a sobering reminder: "If you aren't careful, you're destroying the whole family." His message is both a warning and a call to action - a testament to what can be achieved when creativity meets conviction.