Sudan: WFP Sudan Extends Cash Transfer Registration in El Gezira Until Saturday

20 November 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Gezira — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has extended its self-registration for cash transfers in El Gezira through the Bankak application until November 23, aiming to support families affected by Sudan's ongoing war.

This extension seeks to accommodate more families in need, as severe hunger and widespread insecurity persist in El Gezira, following a surge in violence perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in September and October.

Mohamed Jamal, WFP's communications officer and spokesperson in Sudan, told Radio Dabanga that the self-registration programme targets areas where hunger rates are exceptionally high, making direct food distribution unfeasible.

The programme, which began as a pilot in Khartoum, registered thousands of besieged residents during its initial phase. These residents received cash assistance through the Bankak application.

"Following the success of the Khartoum pilot, we expanded to El Gezira in October," Jamal said, noting that many residents, especially in Wad Madani, the state capital, have already benefited from the initiative.

Addressing misinformation about the programme, Jamal refuted claims that it fails to assist those in need.

"The WFP prioritises vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women, children, and people suffering from severe malnutrition", he said, regretting that some of those who register do not meet the programme's eligibility criteria "despite their evident need".

He also warned the public about fraudulent links, urging people to verify authenticity by ensuring links end with 'wfp.org'. "The programme does not charge any fees for its services," he clarified.

Jamal also welcomed Chad's decision to extend the opening of the Adré border crossing for three more months, calling it a positive step for delivering humanitarian aid to Darfur. He stressed, however, that access to affected populations remains one of the WFP's greatest challenges and urged authorities to facilitate aid operations.

Next to cash transfers, the WFP employs several methods to deliver aid despite the war. These include direct food distributions, paper vouchers for monthly food entitlements, and the support of community kitchens, locally known as takaya, in various regions.

