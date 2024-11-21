East Africa: Foreign Minister Receives Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Yousuf Ahmed Al-Sharif received, in his office in Portsudan on Wednesday, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Sylvain Estier.

The Minister briefed the Swiss Envoy on the atrocious violations committed by the rebel terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and the Sudanese government's vision for achieving peace, which is based on ending the rebellion, implementing the Jeddah Agreement by evacuating civilian facilities, and then coming out with a consensus through the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that leads to achieving peace.

For his part, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa affirmed his country's commitment to providing support and assistance to Sudan, stressing the need to hold perpetrators of violations accountable and reject foreign interference.

Ambassador Estier appreciated the efforts of the Sudanese government and the facilities it provided, particularly the opening of crossings and airports to deliver humanitarian aid.