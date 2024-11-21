Zimbabwe: Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance in Goat, Sheep Farming

On a small farm in Nyazvidzi in Gutu District, Tendai, a goat farmer, noticed that several of his animals had developed a persistent cough.

Without access to a veterinarian, he did what many farmers in his village do, he visited the local agrochemical store and purchased antibiotics over the counter.

The shopkeeper, not a trained professional, recommended a general-purpose antibiotic, and Tendai administered it to his goats based on his rough estimate of their weights.

Initially, Tendai's goats seemed to respond to the treatment, but the illness resurfaced, more severe than before.

Tendai, unaware of the consequences of his actions, repeated the treatment, this time increasing the dose. However, this only worsened the situation.

What Tendai did not realise was that his actions were not just ineffective but were contributing to a larger, invisible problem -- antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The bacteria causing the infection were becoming resistant, not just in his animals but potentially in the wider environment, posing a serious threat to the health of his livestock, family, and community.

Tendai's story is not unique.

Across the country, countless farmers face similar challenges, often unaware of the risks associated with improper antibiotic use.

The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance in goat and sheep farming is a pressing issue that demands immediate action, education, and regulation.

These measures are crucial to protect livelihoods and health in the farming community.

This week's article highlights the pressing issue of AMR in goat and sheep farming in Zimbabwe, emphasising the widespread misuse of antibiotics.

It explores how over-the-counter availability and administration by untrained farm workers may lead to harmful practices such as indiscriminate use, underdosing, poor storage, and neglect of withdrawal periods.

These issues not only pose significant risks to animal and human health but also threaten food security, impact the economy, and degrade the environment.

The article also outlines actionable measures farmers can adopt, including consulting veterinarians, improving husbandry practices, and adhering to regulations.

Antibiotics in livestock farming: A double-edged sword

Antibiotics are a cornerstone of livestock farming, essential for preventing and treating bacterial infections while boosting productivity. Goats and sheep are the backbone of both rural livelihoods and commercial agriculture, with antibiotics frequently employed to combat diseases such as heartwater, pneumonia, mastitis, and gastrointestinal infections.

However, these vital tools, intended to protect animal health, are now driving a silent crisis -- antimicrobial resistance.

The root of this issue lies in the widespread misuse of these crucial drugs. In most cases, antibiotics for animals are readily available over the counter, with no prescription required.

While this accessibility is meant to assist farmers with speedy access to ensure early treatment of their sick animals, it often results in untrained individuals, including farmers and farm workers, administering these medicines without the knowledge needed to diagnose diseases accurately or determine correct dosages.

This misuse has triggered a cascade of consequences that not only reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics but also pave the way for resistant infections that are more challenging -- and expensive -- to treat.

This growing crisis demands urgent attention.

The misuse of antibiotics not only jeopardises livestock health and farmers' livelihoods but also poses a grave risk to human health, as resistance can cross species barriers.

Immediate action is, therefore, needed to safeguard communities and ensure the long-term sustainability of livestock farming in the country.

Risky practices in antibiotic use

(i) Indiscriminate Use

Antibiotics are often seen as a convenient solution for any illness in livestock, leading many farmers to use them without determining whether or not the condition is bacterial in nature. Viral or parasitic diseases, for instance, do not respond to antibiotics, making their use in such cases not only ineffective but also harmful.

This indiscriminate use exposes bacteria unnecessarily to these drugs, accelerating the evolution of resistant strains. The lack of diagnostic facilities, especially in rural areas, exacerbates this issue, leaving farmers to rely on guesswork or anecdotal advice, further increasing the risk of misuse.

(ii) Under-dosing

Administering incorrect dosages, whether by providing too small an amount or failing to complete the prescribed course, poses a significant risk. When antibiotics are not used at the required strength or for the recommended duration, some bacteria survive the treatment.

These surviving strains are often the most resilient, and their continued presence allows them to multiply and spread, contributing to antimicrobial resistance.

Many farm workers, untrained in calculating dosages based on factors like an animal's weight, age, or the severity of the infection, inadvertently worsen the situation.

Financial constraints also lead to under-dosing in some cases, as farmers may attempt to stretch limited resources by dividing a single treatment among multiple animals.

(iii) poor storage and handling

Antibiotics are highly sensitive to environmental conditions, particularly temperature and humidity, which are common challenges in rural farming communities.

Without proper refrigeration or storage facilities, these drugs can lose their potency, rendering them less effective against infections. For example, exposure to excessive heat during transport or storage can degrade the active ingredients in antibiotics.

In addition, improper handling such as failing to secure airtight seals or exposing drugs to contamination -- can further compromise their efficacy.

This means that even when farmers administer the correct drug and dosage, the treatment may fail, increasing the likelihood of resistant bacteria emerging.

(iv) Ignoring withdrawal periods

The withdrawal period is a critical timeframe that ensures antibiotics administered to livestock have been metabolised or excreted before the animal's products, such as milk or meat, are consumed by humans.

However, economic pressures often compel farmers to ignore this essential step.

Livestock products that contain antibiotic residues pose a dual threat: they can lead to allergic reactions or toxic effects in consumers and promote the ingestion of low-dose antibiotics, which facilitates the development of resistance in human gut bacteria.

The problem is compounded by limited awareness among farmers about the importance of observing withdrawal periods, highlighting the need for education and regulation to address this overlooked risk.

The consequences of AMR

The misuse of antibiotics in goat and sheep farming has a wide range of consequences that extend beyond the farm, impacting animal health, human health, the economy, and the environment.

(i) Animal health

When bacteria develop antibiotic resistance, livestock infections become increasingly difficult to treat. Routine illnesses that were once manageable can escalate into severe outbreaks, resulting in higher mortality rates among animals.

This reduces productivity -- affecting milk, meat, and fibre yields -- and undermines the economic stability of farming households and commercial enterprises. Farmers may find themselves in a cycle of escalating costs and declining returns, jeopardising their livelihoods.

(ii) Human health

The impact of antimicrobial resistance does not stop at animals; it poses a significant threat to human health as well. Resistant bacteria can spread to humans through various channels, including direct contact with infected animals, consumption of contaminated animal products, or exposure to the environment.

Given that livestock often live in close proximity to humans, the risk of transmission is particularly high. This increases the likelihood of resistant infections in people, which are harder to treat and require more advanced -- and expensive -- medical interventions.

(iii) Economic impact

The economic fallout of antimicrobial resistance is considerable. Treating resistant infections in livestock demands stronger antibiotics, which are often more expensive and less accessible for small-scale farmers.

Furthermore, international trade regulations regarding antibiotic residues in animal products are stringent. Export markets may reject meat, milk, or wool found to contain residues, leading to significant losses for the agricultural sector.

(iv) Environmental harm

The environmental implications of antibiotic misuse are equally alarming. Antibiotics and resistant bacteria are excreted in animal waste, which often ends up contaminating water sources and soil.

This creates reservoirs of resistance in the natural environment, affecting ecosystems and potentially entering the food chain. For instance, water contaminated with antibiotic residues can have a ripple effect, affecting aquatic life, while crops irrigated with such water may carry resistant bacteria.

Mitigating AMR risks

To mitigate the risks of AMR in goat and sheep farming, farmers must embrace responsible practices supported by relevant policies and education programmes. A collaborative effort is essential to protecting animal and human health and the environment.

(i) Engage veterinary professionals

Farmers should seek the guidance of veterinarians for disease diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Veterinarians are trained to prescribe the correct antibiotic, dosage, and duration, ensuring effective treatment while minimising the risk of resistance.

Regular veterinary consultations can also help farmers adopt preventative health measures, reducing the need for antibiotics in the first place.

(ii) Balance easy access with ensuring safety

Policymakers must strike a balance between providing farmers with quick and convenient access to antibiotics and ensuring the safety of animals, humans, and the environment.

Regulations should aim to limit over-the-counter antibiotic availability without compromising farmers' ability to manage urgent health issues in their livestock.

(iii) Educate farm workers

Comprehensive training programmes should be developed to equip farm workers with the knowledge and skills required for proper antibiotic use.

This includes understanding disease diagnosis, calculating correct dosages based on animal weight, proper storage conditions, and the importance of adhering to withdrawal periods.

(iv) Improve animal husbandry practices

Good husbandry is the cornerstone of disease prevention, reducing the need for antibiotics.

Farmers should ensure their animals receive balanced nutrition, live in clean and spacious environments, and are vaccinated against common diseases.

Strong biosecurity measures, such as isolating sick animals and maintaining hygiene, also play a crucial role in preventing the spread of infections.

(v) Adopt alternatives to antibiotics

To manage infections, farmers should explore non-antibiotic solutions, such as probiotics, herbal remedies, and advanced biosecurity measures.

These alternatives can improve animal health while reducing reliance on antibiotics. Research into traditional remedies and innovative treatments can also provide sustainable options for disease control.

(vi) Monitor and record antibiotic use

Maintaining detailed records of antibiotic purchases, usage, and treatment outcomes is critical for identifying patterns and addressing misuse.

Farmers should track which antibiotics are used, in what quantities, and for which conditions, enabling better decision-making and regulatory compliance.

(vii) Promote awareness of withdrawal periods

Farmers must be educated about the importance of withdrawal periods to ensure that animal products entering the market are free of antibiotic residues.

This protects public health and helps maintain consumer trust in the safety of agricultural products.

(viii) Implement surveillance systems

Government bodies and stakeholders should establish surveillance systems to monitor antibiotic use and resistance patterns in livestock farming. Accurate data can inform policies and enable targeted interventions, ensuring that resources are effectively allocated to combat AMR.

(ix) Benchmark with success stories from other countries

Zimbabwe can learn valuable lessons from countries like Sweden and Denmark, which have significantly reduced antibiotic use in livestock farming through a combination of strict regulations, farmer education, mandatory training programmes, and financial incentives. These measures have demonstrated that it is possible to maintain animal health and productivity while minimising the risk of AMR.

(x) Ensure a collaborative approach

Tackling AMR in goat and sheep farming requires collaboration among farmers, veterinarians, policymakers, researchers, and consumers.

Each stakeholder has a role to play: farmers must adopt responsible practices; veterinarians should provide expert guidance; policymakers must enforce regulations; researchers need to explore alternatives; and consumers should demand safe, high-quality products.

A unified approach can ensure sustainable livestock farming and safeguard public health.

Conclusion

The threat of antimicrobial resistance in goat and sheep farming is both real and urgent.

If left unaddressed, it could severely compromise animal and human health, jeopardise food security, and lead to significant economic losses.

However, this crisis can be mitigated through the adoption of responsible antibiotic use practices and the implementation of robust policies.

Responsible use -- supported by education, regulation, and collaboration -- is essential to preserving the efficacy of antibiotics and ensuring the sustainability of goat and sheep farming.

Sheuneni Kurasha is the managing director of Chivara Farm, a diversified farming operation which specialises in stud breeding for small livestock (Boer goats, Kalahari Red goats, Savanna goats, dairy goats (Saanen and Toggenburg), Damara sheep and Meatmaster sheep) as well as Boran cattle. For feedback, kindly get in touch on email: [email protected]; X: @chivarafarm or WhatsApp: +263 77 2874 523.