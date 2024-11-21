Zimbabwe: Govt Dairy Initiatives Uplift Lives in Chipinge

Smallholder farmers have found new hope for and economic opportunities through the dairy value chain initiatives that are already transforming community livelihoods in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

Zimbabwe's dairy sector is on an upward trajectory after producing 100 million litres last year.

Manicaland Province contributed 16 percent of the national milk output, firmly putting the country on track to attaining its target of 133 million litres this year, and the ultimate milk sufficiency goal of 400 million litres per year.

Spearheaded by the Government and supported by stakeholders from the private sector and development partners, the initiatives have revolutionised the region's dairy farming.

They have enabled farmers to improve productivity, access lucrative markets, and sustain their livelihoods.

Dr Stephen Nyamutswa, Union of Dairy Farmers spokesperson, emphasised the transformative power of dairy farming during a recent visit to Chipinge.

He highlighted the critical role of value chain integration in bolstering milk production and positioning Zimbabwean dairy farmers to benefit from opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"By streamlining our dairy value chains and addressing production inefficiencies, we can compete regionally and take full advantage of the AfCFTA. This initiative is not just about producing milk; it's about empowering communities and ensuring sustainable livelihoods," said Dr Nyamutswa.

Dairy farming in Zimbabwe has historically faced numerous challenges, including high production costs, erratic electricity supply, and limited access to quality feed and veterinary services.

These hurdles made Zimbabwean raw milk uncompetitive in regional markets, where production costs are significantly lower.

The value chain approach seeks to address these challenges holistically.

By facilitating access to affordable inputs, improving infrastructure, and fostering market linkages, the initiative has enabled farmers in Chipinge to overcome barriers to the growth of their dairy enterprises.

Ms Sharon Chumwa, a smallholder farmer with a herd of 12 dairy cows, is one of the beneficiaries of this program.

"Before the intervention, I struggled with feed costs and had no access to a reliable market. Now, I can buy subsidised feed, and my milk is collected regularly by processors who pay fair prices. My income has tripled in the past year," she shared.

Another dairy farmer, Mr Tinashe Kudenga echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how access to training and veterinary services has transformed his farming practices.

"Through workshops organised under the programme, I learned how to improve cow nutrition and manage herd health.

"My milk yield has increased by 40 percent, and I now produce high-quality milk that meets market standards," he said.

For Mr Sean Chikwana, the provision of solar-powered milking equipment has been a game-changer.

"We used to rely on expensive generators, which ate into our profits. With solar technology, we have reduced our operational costs significantly. It's a sustainable solution that ensures uninterrupted milk production," he noted.

The AfCFTA, which aims to create a single market for goods and services across Africa, presents a golden opportunity for Zimbabwean dairy farmers. By eliminating trade barriers, the agreement allows local farmers to tap into larger, integrated markets, boosting export potential and increasing incomes.

Dr Nyamutswa underscored the importance of aligning production practices with regional standards to fully capitalise on this opportunity.

"We need to ensure that our milk is not only abundant but also competitive in quality and price. Through value chain support, we are building the capacity of farmers to meet these demands," he said.

National milk production has grown from 37 million litres in 2009 to nearly 100 million litre in 2023, thanks to concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders. In Chipinge, the impact of this growth is palpable. Families who once struggled to make ends meet are now thriving, reinvesting in their farms, and contributing to the local economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Nyamutswa believes that the dairy sector holds immense potential to drive rural development and economic empowerment.

"Supporting livestock production is a proven way of improving livelihoods. The success in Chipinge demonstrates that with the right support, smallholder farmers can be at the forefront of Zimbabwe's agricultural transformation," he stated.

For farmers like Ms Chumwa, Mr Kudenga, and Mr Chikwana, the journey has just begun. With continued investment in the dairy value chain and access to regional markets, their success stories could inspire a new wave of agricultural growth across Zimbabwe.

As the country looks to the future, Chipinge's dairy farmers are leading the way, proving that with resilience and the right resources, local agriculture can compete on a global stage.