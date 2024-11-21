South Africa: Once-Abandoned Vleifontein Library Nearing Completion At Last

Construction on the R16-million facility began in September 2022

After long delays, the multi-million-rand Vleifontein Library in Limpopo is finally nearing completion. Initially seen as a beacon of hope for the community, the project faced numerous setbacks but now promises to deliver much-needed educational resources. Nearby villages, such as Maila and surrounding areas, will also benefit.

Construction began in September 2022 but halted after just two months when Malerate Construction, which was awarded the R10.6-million tender, apparently abandoned the site.

In December 2022, Malerate officially withdrew, citing labour strikes, excessive SMME demands, adverse weather conditions, and rising interest rates.

Limpopo public works, in consultation with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, terminated Malerate's contract on 20 December 2022.

The stoppage left the community frustrated and demanding accountability. Residents watched helplessly as the incomplete building, intended to be a cornerstone of education, stood idle.

In March 2023, the department revealed it had paid the contractor R743,000 for work completed.

Initially it was anticipated that a new contractor would be appointed in April 2023, with the library's completion expected by May 2024.

But this timeline did not materialise. The delay has forced residents, particularly learners, to travel 26km to Louis Trichardt for library services.

In July 2023, Rembuwa Trading was awarded a R16-million tender.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Limpopo public works media liaison officer Emmanuel Mongwe, said recent delays were primarily due to inclement weather.

"The project is now on track, and we anticipate its completion by the end of December 2024," said Mongwe.

Asked about the scope of the remaining work, Rembuwa Trading owner Livhuwani Ndou said, "I have not signed any agreement with the department that requires me to answer questions from the media. Everything is fine, no one is complaining, and I am not getting paid by the media. Give me more time."

When we recently visited, construction appeared to be moslty complete and some workers were still active on site.

Local learner Musa Mufamadi expressed relief. "We were upset when the contractor left. With no other library nearby, travelling to Louis Trichardt was costly. Studying at home is difficult due to noise, so the library will provide a quiet space for study, promote independent learning, and encourage a love of reading even among the young ones," he said.

Other learners eagerly anticipate the library's reopening, stressing its potential as a hub for Internet access.

Published in partnership with Limpopo Mirror