Zimbabwe: Security Guards Petition Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Over Poor Salaries

THE Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU) has petitioned the Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe over the urgent need to repeal Statutory Instrument 58/2024 which allows premise owners to pay peanuts for services rendered.

The workers group contends that due to such poor payments, employers in the security sector in turn pay meagre salaries.

In a letter to the Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, the Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU), Secretary General Philemon Nhema pleaded for the urgent review of tariffs as the only way to spur salary increments in the sector.

"It is our humble request that your esteemed office assist in the plights of security guards such that we avoid violation of workers' rights in Zimbabwe. The issue of low wages in the security industry is protected by international laws such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 23(3) and section 65 (1) of the Zimbabwe constitution.

"Security guards as employees deserve a fair living wage that guarantees a decent life which is dignified and that they avert exploitation," said Nhema.

The union said the low tariffs make it impossible for employers to pay a living wage.

"As such if employers are being paid in accordance with SI58/2024 a paltry minimum of USD365-00 for a 24 hour cover contract guard day and night means a minimum of three guards and therefore USD365-00 divided by three is equal to a bit less than USD122-00 and such it will force employees to reduce their employees' wages due to the fact that an employer cannot operate in a business that is not profitable," he said.

Nhema said the statutory instrument was inconsistent with the current collective bargaining agreement.

"The latest CBA 'turned' the minimum wage to USD 210-00 inclusive of allowances. This was scaffolded on that the agreement is reviewed in the first week of October 2024. Thus the SI58 of 2024 is inconsistent with the current collective bargaining agreement therefore renders the hopes and aspirations of the fastest growing industry into serious jeopardy," said Nhema.

Nhema said Zimbabwe security guards are the least paid in the region hence the need for urgent attention to their plight.

"Zimbabwean private security guards are the most exploited workforce across the Sub-Sahara region. In South Africa the same profession attracted 4521.70 rand as of February 2024, in Botswana, they are paid 45.60 pula per day while Zambia pays 2313.10 kwacha per month inclusive of allowances," he said.

Nhema added that the plight of security guards was compounded by the fact that the sector has no pension fund apart from NSSA and the guards do not have any other benefits compared to their counterparts under the Ministry of Home Affairs.