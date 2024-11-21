South Africa: Strict Deadline for Meter Re-coding - South African News Briefs - November 21, 2024

Strict Deadline for Meter Re-coding

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reiterated that the deadline for prepaid electricity consumers to recode their meters remains firm on November 24, reports SABC News. During a media briefing on prepaid meter updates and the Integrated Resource Plan, Ramokgopa emphasized that Eskom has made extensive efforts to inform consumers, even extending working hours to facilitate the process. "This is a technical matter, it cannot be extended. The 24th is a hard stop. If you fail to recode your meter, you will face significant challenges," he said. "For instance, once the obsolete system becomes inoperative, your purchased units cannot be loaded. Post-deadline, re-coding will no longer be possible, and physical replacement of the meter will be required, which is costly. That expense and the risk of being without electricity will fall on the consumer," said Ramokgopa.

18 Home Affairs Officials Axed for Corruption

Eighteen officials from the Department of Home Affairs have been dismissed for misconduct ranging from fraud and corruption to sexual harassment, reports EWN. In addition, four officials received final written warnings, with two facing salary suspensions of one and three months, respectively. Minister Leon Schreiber highlighted the significance of these actions, stating that they send a strong message against impunity for unethical behavior. "These dismissals stem from recent convictions and reflect enhanced collaboration between the Department, the Special Investigating Unit, and the Hawks," Schreiber said. He also said that cases involving prosecutable offences are being referred for a criminal prosecution, and efforts are underway to recover misappropriated funds from the perpetrators.

Limpopo Officials Arrested for Corruption and Obstruction

Two Limpopo officials appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption and obstruction of justice, reports IOL. The accused are Morongwa Joyce Thobejane, 53, a stenographer at the court, and Warrant Officer Matladi Jeridah Chokoe, 45, from the Hawks' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. Their arrest on October 7, 2024, followed an intensive investigation that began in February 2020, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. The allegations relate to a January 2020 case where the complainant, then a suspect in a conspiracy to commit murder, claimed the duo offered to "make the case disappear" in exchange for payment. Malabi-Dzhangi revealed that the complainant initially paid R1,000 but was later pressured to pay an additional R20,000. The matter was reported to authorities, leading to the investigation and eventual arrest of Thobejane and Chokoe.

