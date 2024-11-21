Kenya: President Ruto Promises People-Centred Foreign Policy

Nairobi — Kenya's foreign policy will be reviewed and aligned with emerging global realities and complexities, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the policy will be an important tool that helps navigate the challenges of a complex world order.

"Our foreign policy must align with the dynamic realities of domestic and international environments," said President Ruto.

He pointed out that Kenya's pursuit of national economic transformation requires a forward-looking, robust, patriotic and people-centred foreign policy that will attract investments and secure our country's rightful place on the global stage.

"Through the power of our patriotism, concerted effort and the strategic framework provided by our foreign policy, we must aim to keep Kenya's flag flying high to inspire pride and hope, and symbolise Africa's true renaissance," President Ruto said.

The President pointed out that diplomacy is rooted in traditions that safeguard the national interest and embody Kenya's identity as a nation committed to peace, proudly African and dedicated to global prosperity.

He said efforts must be sustained to adopt broad, inclusive and people-centred policies that will raise its diplomatic profile and attract quality investments.

In the long-run, President Ruto said this will drive the country's progress and improve the welfare of the people.

The President made the remarks during a consultative forum to review Kenya's foreign policy at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

He expressed satisfaction with the foreign policy document, which celebrates diplomatic achievements, analyses current and emerging global dynamics, and offers firm strategic guidance on the ways and means of undertaking successful initiatives.

"Guided by this policy framework, let us all get to work in preparing our nation for the dynamic geopolitical landscape before us," he said.

Thorough review

President Ruto commended the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs for the thorough, consultative and inclusive manner in which they undertook their work.

He asked all stakeholders, in the private and public sectors as well as local, regional and international partners, to collaborate with the government and ensure successful implementation of the policy.

"As we embrace this new foreign policy, let us remember that the future is not inherited but created," he said.

President Ruto said time has come to dismantle the barriers that have traditionally confined foreign affairs to the Executive.

"Instead, we must adopt a comprehensive, inclusive, whole-of-government and all-of-society approach, involving Parliament, the Judiciary, civil society, faith-based organisations, youth and women as active stakeholders," he said.

Economic diplomacy

At the same time, President Ruto said economic diplomacy remains central to Kenya's foreign policy. It occupies a central position that underscores its importance as a regional financial hub, backed by a strong banking sector and hosts the largest World Bank station outside Washington.

"Recent engagements, including the Africa Development Bank and IDA summits, have emphasised the critical role of the private sector, youth, and civil society in economic diplomacy," he said.

The President said the country's foreign policy must, therefore, advance the strategy of creating more and better trade and economic opportunities for industries and enterprises.

He added that a special focus should be on supporting small and medium enterprises, and the inclusion of marginalised groups such as youth, women and people with disabilities.

The President pointed out that Kenya's reputation as a dependable peace and security actor is a source of pride.

"Kenya has established strong credentials in regional, pan-African and global peace and security engagements and operations," he said.

The President said Kenya's longstanding tradition of effective peace-making, peace-building and peace-keeping has defined the country as a force of common good in Eastern Africa, the continent and the world. Sustaining this positive legacy is an important strategic priority.

"At the moment, Kenya is leading the UN-approved Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and mediating peace efforts in South Sudan and across the region," he said.

He went on: "We are determined to remain a peaceful nation - at peace with ourselves, our neighbours and friends abroad."

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government will promote the country's economic interests globally in an effort to achieve the gains of the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended President Ruto's recent trips, saying they have boosted Kenya's image abroad and increased foreign investments in the country.