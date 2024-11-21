Angola: G20 - President João Lourenço Talks About Fighting Hunger and Poverty

Rio De Janeiro — The Global Alliance to Fight Hunger and Poverty will dominate the speech of Angolan President João Lourenço, this Monday at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

The information was given on Sunday, by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, in in Rio de Janeiro, on the eve of the G20 Summit, taking place until Tuesday, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM).

According to Téte António, "Angola is one of the countries that Brazil really wanted for this alliance and we told Brazil that yes, Angola would join this very important initiative".

João Lourenço will also speak on the second day of the session on the topic of Energy Transition, and will participate in the Leaders' Declaration, which has been negotiated throughout the year of the Brazilian presidency, he added.

Téte António considered that the South American nation had a good strategy during its presidency, namely due to the thematic meetings and financing issues, opening up good perspectives regarding national policies and financing and partnership issues.

Regarding the invitation made to Angola to participate in the forum as an observer, he said that from a diplomatic point of view it demonstrates the visibility that the country has, but also its own objectives with regard to economic development.

"Those who decide on many issues will be here, talking about the great powers, but also talking, especially about Africa.

As you know, there was a big fight for the African Union to be a (permanent) member of the G20 and that happened. Today the African Union participates as a member of the G20, meaning that the continent has a voice to bring", he declared.

Regarding South Africa's presidency of the G20, next year and the holding of the summit in Africa, the official recalled that everything coincides with the Angolan presidency, in 2025, of the AU, so it means that Angola, certainly, being a country of Southern Africa and closely linked to South Africa will be invited.

He highlighted the fact that when the President of the Republic goes to South Africa he will be the President of the AU and will speak on behalf of the continent that is a member of the G20. "Therefore, it will have this dual capacity of representing our country and the heroic African people."

On Sunday afternoon, after arriving in Rio de Janeiro, the Angolan President will have a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, a moment that will be used, in the opinion of the head of Angolan diplomacy, to take stock of cooperation and perspective on bilateral relations.

In addition to Téte António, the Minister of State for the Economic Area, José de Lima Massano, has been in this city since Friday, as well as other assistants from the executive branch.

With the event timer already counting down, President Lula da Silva closed the G20 Social on Saturday night, one of the assets of his annual rotating mandate at the head of the G20, which is based on listening to the demands of social movements and society civil.

"Economics and international politics are not the monopoly of experts or bureaucrats. They are not just in the offices of the New York Stock Exchange or the São Paulo Stock Exchange, nor just in the offices of Washington, Beijing, Brussels or Brasília. They are part of the daily lives of each of us", he asserted.

The G20 Social constituted a parallel event to the G20 Summit, namely the "Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, also a Brazilian initiative that mobilizes countries and international organizations to accelerate efforts to combat hunger and poverty by 2030".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative aims to establish a Global Alliance to raise resources and knowledge for the implementation of public policies and social technologies proven to be effective in reducing hunger and poverty in the world.

Joining the Global Alliance will be open not only to G20 members, but to all interested countries, according to the event organizers.

At another time, the Brazilian President met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, discussing the G20 Social, the G20 Summit schedule, COP29 and the negotiations on climate and environment taking place in Baku ( Azerbaijan).

Still included in the G20 program, the "Global Alliance Festival - Against Hunger and Poverty", at Mauá square, Rio de Janeiro, which featured famous musicians such as Seu Jorge, Alceu Valença, Ney Matogrosso, Daniela Mercury, Diogo Nogueira, Fafá de Belém, Zeca Pagodinho, Maria Rita and Maria Gadú. ADR/ART/DOJ