Zimbabwe: Women Farmers Leading Climate Resilience in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's agriculture sector, long dominated by smallholder farmers, is undergoing a women-led transformation.

In Guruve District, women are pioneering climate resilience strategies through agroecology, showcasing a commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 and 13, which focus on gender equality and climate action.

Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Zimbabwe's government emphasizes the integration of women into climate resilience programs.

Given their reliance on rain-fed agriculture, women are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Yet, as agents of change, they are crucial to advancing sustainable farming.

According to the Climate Change Gender Action Plan, the government has committed to gender-responsive climate policies that support women's participation in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

In Guruve, women-led initiatives prove that sustainable farming practices can thrive even in climate change. Local organizations, such as the Institute for Young Women's Development (IYWD), have championed agroecology seed fairs, promoting indigenous crop varieties that are drought-resistant.

These fairs not only preserve traditional farming knowledge but also bolster food security by introducing resilient crops.

One notable success is the increase in crop yields from indigenous seeds, which outperform hybrids under erratic weather conditions. Farmers in Guruve reported a 30% improvement in yields last season, thanks to adopting these practices, a statistic corroborated by PELUM Zimbabwe, a network that promotes ecological land use management.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also stepped up efforts to involve women in decision-making processes. By 2023, women constituted 40% of participants in climate adaptation training workshops nationwide. Moreover, partnerships with UN Women and other stakeholders have provided women farmers with access to climate-smart technologies, including solar-powered irrigation systems.

In an address earlier this year, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development, Sithembiso Nyoni, highlighted the critical role of women in achieving Zimbabwe's Vision 2030. "Investing in women is investing in our future. Climate resilience in agriculture begins with empowering women to lead sustainable practices," she stated.

"Empowered women are the backbone of sustainable communities. Our climate adaptation projects prove that when women lead, the whole community thrives".

As Zimbabwe faces the twin challenges of climate change and economic instability, the empowerment of women farmers emerges as a beacon of hope.

By embracing agroecology, Guruve's women are not only securing their livelihoods but also contributing to a broader movement toward sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture.

This aligns with global calls under the SDGs to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

The government's focus on integrating gender perspectives into climate policy, coupled with grassroots initiatives, illustrates a powerful model for resilience-building.

As more women take the lead in agriculture, Zimbabwe moves closer to realizing a sustainable and equitable future.