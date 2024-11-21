Ethiopia: PM Abiy Praises Etno Mining for Its Significant Investment in Ethiopia

19 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated ETNO Mining, a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and mining company on its significant investment in Dima Woreda, Gambela Region of Ethiopia.

ETNO Mining, a subsidiary of Akobo Minerals, is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and mining company operating in partnership with the Ethiopian Government through Ethiopian Investment Holdings.

The Premier extended his congratulations on this significant investment in Dima Woreda, Gambela Region.

For the past three decades, the town of Dima in Akobo has primarily engaged in small-scale, traditional gold mining, often resulting in considerable wastage, PM Abiy shared on social media today.

He further added that this new investment marks a transformative step towards ensuring efficient and high-quality gold extraction in a shorter time-frame while addressing the challenges posed by illegal mining.

It also signifies a commitment to the sustainable development of Gambela's abundant resources for the benefit of the region and its people, Prime Minister Abiy noted.

