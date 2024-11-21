Ethiopia: EU Provides Effective Support to Strengthening Ethiopia's Digital Economy

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Innovation and Technology commended the European Union's effective support for Ethiopia's digital economy.

The Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla, held a discussion with the European Union Ambassador-Designate, Sofie From-Emmesberger, focusing on ways to support Ethiopia's digital economy.

During the meeting, Belete highlighted the ongoing initiatives under Digital Ethiopia and expressed gratitude for the European Union's continued support.

He shared that his ministry is working to enhance digital skills through the launch of the Five Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative.

This program aims to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving the country's digital economy.

Belete emphasized the importance of this initiative in equipping youth with digital skills, creating jobs, and generating wealth to fuel the digital economy.

The Minister also praised the European Union's support in strengthening Ethiopia's digital economy, particularly the country's efforts to realizing Digital Ethiopia.

He thanked the EU for its ongoing assistance and called for continued collaboration to further advance these goals.

On her part, Ambassador-Designate Sofie From-Emmesberger noted that Ethiopia's digital economy is undergoing significant transformation.

She highlighted the EU's encouragement of E-services such as digital payment systems, digital business registration, and licensing, which are essential for the country's digital infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the Ambassador expressed her commitment to further collaborate and expand efforts to support Ethiopia's digital economy and addressing additional key issues for future development.