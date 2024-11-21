Kenya: African Youth Lead the Charge in Climate Adaptation At COP29

Baku, Azerbaijan — At COP29, African youth took center stage in various sessions on food systems and climate adaptation sharing their experiences and best practices and showcasing the innovative technologies they are using to address climate shocks on their farms and enterprises.

Through various sessions, attended by diverse stakeholders, the youth climate champions took the moment to present the role of young people in driving sustainable agricultural practices and addressing climate change.

At COP, the young agripreneurs from across Africa presented their efforts in climate resilient food systems transformation.

They shared real-life examples of how they are adapting to changing climate conditions, such as using drought-resistant crop varieties, use of renewable energy, implementing water-saving irrigation techniques, adopting agroforestry practices among others.

These innovative solutions are not only enhancing their resilience to climate impacts but also improving food security and livelihoods in their communities.

Marcia Manhica, the Vice President of Association for Health and Rural Development in Mozambique, said that "Climate change is the greatest threat to our existence on the planet. No one will be able to escape its consequences if we do not unite to combat this phenomenon. The planet without us will always be a planet, but we cannot exist without the planet."

While Dolphine Magero, Founder, Green Youth Climate Fund Initiative, said that the "29th Conference of Parties to UNFCCC presents an opportunity for the international community and particularly Africa to design a climate finance mechanism that speaks to the very core of human existence which is food security. COP 29 must deliver at least 10% of climate finance to youth led climate resilient initiatives and a grant-based climate finance goal that support sustainable food systems through programmes such as Climate Friendly School Feeding Programme."

In addition to discussing their adaptation strategies, the youth also presented the 11 recommendations from the African Common Position on youth food systems and climate and the Kigali Declaration on Youth in Food Systems and Climate Action in various platforms.

These recommendations included: investment in youth-centric food systems and climate policies, enhancing access to resources and funding for young farmers, and strengthening capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Others are promoting of technological innovation in agriculture, facilitating inclusive and gender-equitable agricultural policies and acceleration of agro-industrial development and value chain integration, among others.

The events presented the potential of African youth to lead the way in creating resilient food systems that can withstand the pressures of climate change.

Their participation at COP29 demonstrates their commitment to building a sustainable future and presents the need for continued support and investment to youth-led initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jeremiah Rogito, Specialist for Food Systems, Land Use, and Climate at AGRA, and Lead for the AGRA Youth Delegation at COP29 said, "African youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the changemakers of today. At COP29, we have witnessed their resilience, creativity, and determination in addressing the most pressing challenge of our time climate change. Through their innovative approaches to commitment to sustainable and climate resilient food systems, these young leaders are setting a powerful example for the world. Now, more than ever, we must invest in their potential and amplify their voices to ensure a sustainable future for all."