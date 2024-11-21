Kenya Spent Sh2.1 Billion On Haiti Security Mission Despite U.S. Funding Pledge

Nairobi — The National Government has spent Sh2.1 billion on multinational security operations in Haiti, despite earlier assurances from the United States to fund the mission.

Documents presented to the National Treasury reveal the expenditure is part of Sh17.6 billion utilized under Article 223, which allows government spending without prior parliamentary approval. The funds were disbursed on September 18 to support peacekeeping efforts in Haiti, raising concerns over resource allocation amid pressing domestic issues such as education and healthcare.

The UN Security Council had approved the mission, reliant on voluntary financial contributions. Despite an initial pledge of $600 million (Sh91.5 billion) by UN member states, only a fraction of the funds has materialized.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi clarified in a phone interview with Capital FM that the United States would refund the amount under the Haiti Mission agreement. He explained that the Sh2.1 billion would be incorporated into the supplementary budget as both income and expenditure.

"This money we are spending is on behalf of the UN. We pay from our exchequer because these are our officers. Once refunded, we will recognize the expenditure in the supplementary budget as per the law," Mbadi stated.

Kenya deployed 400 police officers to Haiti in June and July this year, with another 600 set to join by the end of November after undergoing training. President William Ruto previously appealed for urgent financial support from the international community, warning that available funds would be depleted by March 2025.

"When resources are made available, there will be demonstrable progress of the mission," Ruto assured.

The multinational mission, initiated in June, aims to combat gang violence in Haiti, particularly in Port-au-Prince and its surroundings. Since January, over 3,600 people, including more than 100 children, have been killed, and over 500,000 Haitians have been displaced, according to the UN.

In September, the UN Security Council extended the mission's mandate by a year, rejecting calls from Haiti to transform it into a full-fledged UN peacekeeping operation.