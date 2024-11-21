Ethiopia: Capacity Building Key for Cyber Sovereignty - Ethiopia's Defense Minister

20 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The trainings provided to members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force will reinforce the army's capability to protect the country from cyber-attacks, Minister of Defense Aisha Mohammed remarked.

The minister made the remark at the successful completion of a three-month training program organized to members of ENDF in collaboration with the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) to effectively foil cyber-attacks.

Minister of Defense, Aisha Mohammed, INSA Director General, Tigist Hamid, Commissioner General of Ethiopian Federal Police Commission, Demelash Gebremichael and other invited guests attended the graduation ceremony.

On the occasion, Aisha said that Ethiopia has a heroic national army that always safeguards the sovereignty of the country.

In this regard, she added that the training will strengthen the army's capability to protect the country from cyber-attacks based on knowledge and skills.

INSA Director General Tigist Hamid for her part highlighted the multifaceted activities carried out to strengthen national capability in various aspects to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country from cyber-attacks.

The efforts so far exerted in this regard are bearing fruits in protecting the country from such attacks, she added.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.