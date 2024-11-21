Uganda: Tororo District Chairperson Urges Formal Cost-Sharing in Public Hospitals

While free services are promised, Okea argues that the actual situation often forces patients to buy their medicines due to frequent stockouts in public hospitals.

Tororo District Chairperson John Okea has called on the government to formalize cost-sharing in public health services to enhance efficiency, improve service quality, and curb extortion within health facilities.

Okea's remarks come amid growing scrutiny of Uganda's public health sector, where citizens are questioning the reality of the government's pledge to provide free healthcare.

"Let's not pretend--people are already cost-sharing," Okea stated. "I saw you in Parliament quarreling when the National Drug Authority took seven months to distribute medicines.

What we now get in our hospitals is just technical services; the real medicines, people are already paying for them because they have no choice."

Okea suggests that formalizing cost-sharing would provide clarity, reduce conflicts, and improve transparency in the healthcare system.

He noted ongoing tensions between politicians and healthcare workers, who are often blamed for medicine shortages beyond their control.

"You quarrel with doctors, yet the truth is that there is no medicine from the government," Okea added.

Lessons from Cost-Sharing in Agriculture

Okea's comments came during a regional engagement with the Ministry of Agriculture on the government's cost-sharing policy for addressing foot-and-mouth disease.

Under this policy, farmers pay for vaccines while the government covers administration and management costs. He pointed to this model as a potential blueprint for the healthcare sector.

Okea's call aligns with frustrations voiced by local communities.

During a recent town hall in Bungokho Sub-county, Mbale District, a Village Health Team (VHT) member criticized the government's approach, asking, "Why is the government compelling us to vaccinate our children yet failing to provide adequate care in public hospitals?"

Okea acknowledged these frustrations, explaining that while the government supplies basic drugs, patients often must purchase advanced medicines themselves.

"This is why drug shops have proliferated around major hospitals like Mbale Regional Referral Hospital," he noted.

Formalizing cost-sharing, Okea argues, could reduce the reliance on private drug shops within public facilities.

A shared-cost system would allow the private sector to focus on supplying advanced medications while the government invests in staffing, infrastructure, and equipment.

The debate over cost-sharing comes as some stakeholders advocate for broader health insurance schemes, which could provide a more comprehensive solution to Uganda's healthcare challenges.

While it remains unclear how the government will respond to Okea's proposal, the discussion around cost-sharing is poised to gain traction in the coming months.

Many hope that formalizing this practice could lead to a more transparent and sustainable healthcare system for all Ugandans.