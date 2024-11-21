Uganda: Hundreds Stranded As Tororo Bridge Diversion Washed Away By Floods

The bridge is located along the Nagongera-Busolwe road, a vital route linking the two districts.

Chaos and frustration erupted today as hundreds of travelers found themselves stranded after the temporary diversion at Rubongi Bridge, connecting the districts of Butaleja and Tororo, was washed away by heavy rains.

The bridge is located along the Nagongera-Busolwe road, a vital route linking the two districts.

The temporary diversion was constructed in 2022 by China Railways to facilitate ongoing works on the main bridge.

However, months after construction began, the contractor abandoned the site, citing non-payment by the government.

The absence of the contractor has left the project incomplete, subjecting locals and travelers to the mercy of extreme weather conditions.

Today's heavy downpour completely eroded the diversion, rendering it impassable. Travelers, including those transporting essential goods, were forced to either abandon their journeys or take longer, more expensive routes to reach their destinations.

Currently, only cyclists and pedestrians can navigate the damaged area, while vehicles are forced to make extensive detours.

The situation has sparked outrage among local residents and leaders, who have expressed disappointment in the government's failure to complete the bridge.

Rubongi Bridge lies on a road frequently used by Members of Parliament and other prominent government officials from Tororo district--a fact locals argue should have expedited its construction.

"This road is a lifeline for our people, and it is shameful that it has been neglected for so long," lamented Noah Okumu, a district councillor.

"We are pleading with the government to pay the contractor so they can return and complete the project. Our people deserve better than this."

The Nagongera-Busolwe road has long been a subject of unfulfilled promises. President Yoweri Museveni has previously pledged to upgrade the road, citing its importance to the socio-economic development of the region. However, little progress has been made, leaving residents questioning the government's commitment.

With the 2026 general elections approaching, the deteriorating state of the bridge and road has also become a source of anxiety for local politicians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Many fear their inability to address the issue will cost them votes.

"We are in a very difficult position," admitted one local politician, speaking on condition of anonymity. "How do we face our constituents when we have no answers about why this road is still in such poor condition?"

Residents are now appealing directly to President Museveni to intervene and ensure the completion of the bridge. They argue that the poor state of infrastructure is negatively impacting their lives, from delayed transportation of goods to limited access to essential services.

"Let the president walk the talk this time," said James Okello, a frustrated traveler.

"We cannot keep suffering like this while our leaders sit in comfort."

The stranded travelers and distraught residents continue to hope for urgent government action to restore the vital connection between Butaleja and Tororo districts.

Until then, the bridge remains a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises and the dire consequences of neglected infrastructure.