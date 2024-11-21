Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Discusses Military Cooperation With South African Counterpart

The Chief of Defense Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, held a meeting with General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defense Force, at the Special Forces Command Headquarters in Entebbe.

The meeting was attended by senior UPDF officers, including Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of Land Forces; Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Commander of Air Force; Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff; Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security; and Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, Marines Commander.

The South African delegation also included high-ranking military officials.

General Kainerugaba warmly welcomed General Maphwanya, expressing gratitude for his visit and reiterating that Uganda is always a home to South Africa.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual military interest, further strengthening the long-standing cooperation between the UPDF and the South African National Defense Force. This includes continued military training exchange programs.

It is noteworthy that General Kainerugaba attended the Executive National Security Program at South Africa's National Defense College in 2012.

Since assuming the office of Chief of Defense Forces, General Kainerugaba has met with military leaders from several countries, including Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Qatar, and Mali, among others.