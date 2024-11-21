Uganda: Kyabazinga's 15 Demands to Govt Ahead of Buyende Nuclear Power Plant Construction

Kyabazinga stated that the Kingdom must benefit from the project in a manner similar to how the Bunyoro Kingdom is benefiting from oil and gas sector

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope, has presented 15 key demands to the government of Uganda, laying out the Kingdom's conditions for the construction of the proposed multi-billion-shilling nuclear power plant in Buyende District.

The demands, aimed at ensuring equitable benefits for the Busoga Kingdom, were outlined by the Kingdom's 2nd Deputy Prime Minister during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) at the Kingdom headquarters on Monday.

Emphasizing fairness, transparency, and community benefits, the Kyabazinga stated that the Kingdom must benefit from the project in a manner similar to how the Bunyoro Kingdom is benefiting from oil and gas sector therefore requesting Parliament to enact some laws targeting the Nuclear Power Resources.

Key Demands

1. Fair and Transparent Compensation

The Kyabazinga insists on a robust compensation framework for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs), including fair market valuations and inclusive negotiations that address land ownership complexities, including clan ownership.

2. Comprehensive Resettlement Plan

A detailed resettlement plan should ensure that displaced persons are not left landless or homeless, similar to lessons learned from the Bujagali project.

3. Economic Activities for the Region

To address the economic disconnect for local communities, the Kingdom proposes support for three high-value crops, provision of initial inputs, and establishment of value-addition factories in partnership with the Kingdom.

4. Social Service Support

Anticipating stress on social services due to the project, the Kingdom urges the government to bolster local hospitals, schools, and community services, while ensuring cultural sensitivity during resettlements.

5. Job Opportunities for Basoga Youth

The Kyabazinga demands that nuclear training institutions with high-tech laboratories be established near the project site to create local employment opportunities. The Kingdom has offered land, suggesting Namasagali School as a potential location.

6. Scholarships for Specialized Studies

The Kingdom requests scholarships for bright students to study nuclear physics, biochemistry, and nuclear law in advanced countries, along with local training opportunities.

7. Royalties and Honoraria

The Kingdom demands a share of the project's proceeds, arguing that existing laws unfairly benefit only PAPs and districts. It proposes royalties to fund community programs and subsidies for Kingdom projects.

8. Environmental and Safety Measures

A detailed plan to mitigate risks from uranium mining and nuclear processing is critical to protect communities and the environment.

9. Infrastructure Development

Tangible benefits like roads, hospitals, schools, and recreational facilities are expected, including an airport to boost trade and tourism in Busoga.

10. Subsidized Power Rates

The Kyabazinga demands lower electricity tariffs for Busoga communities to attract investments and stimulate economic growth.

11. Agricultural Support

Fertilizer distribution to boost agricultural productivity for affected communities is requested.

12. Kingdom Representation

The Kingdom seeks a role on the national committee overseeing the project's pre-construction and implementation phases, along with representation on the regulatory body managing project proceeds.

13. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The Kingdom expects to benefit from the CSR budgets of companies involved in the nuclear project.

14. Legal Agreement

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) should be signed to guarantee the implementation of these demands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

15. Community Monitoring Role

The Kingdom proposes involvement in monitoring activities to ensure accountability during the project.

Call for Equity and Fairness

The Kyabazinga stressed that the net value of the nuclear power plant surpasses that of oil in Bunyoro, demanding equitable treatment for Busoga.

"It is our wish that the laws relating to exploration and resource distribution be amended to reflect the will of the people," the Kingdom stated.

In response to the demands officials from the Ministry led by Mr. Sabbiti Baguma, the Assistant Commissioner of Nuclear Science and Application in the MEMD, promised to forward all the 15 demands to relevant authorities.

With the government's commitment to advancing Uganda's energy sector, it remains to be seen how the MEMD will address these demands to ensure the successful rollout of the project while securing community trust and support.