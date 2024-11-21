Uganda: Security Trash Reports of Heads Being Cut Off for Karuma Bridge Ritual

The rumours gained significant traction on Tuesday after a six-year-old boy, Emmanuel Olara, was found dead with deep injuries to his head, inflicted by an unknown person.

The Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) and Police have refuted rumours circulating about a group of individuals known as "Otong Tong" in Northern Uganda who are allegedly beheading people for ritual at Karuma Bridge construction.

In an emergency press conference in Gulu, the UPDF 4th Infantry Division Commander, Brigadier-General Felix Busizoori, refuted the rumours and called for calm.

"There has been a lot of social media propaganda circulating, claiming there is a plan to gather over 400 heads of people for the construction of the Karuma bridge, and that the President (Museveni) is behind it. This is 100% false. We assure the public that such a thing will never happen," he said.

He also issued a warning: "The people spreading this harmful propaganda will soon be identified and brought before the court."

Gen Busizoori, speaking from the UPDF 4th Infantry Division barracks in Gulu City, also addressed the recent incident where a six-year-old boy was beheaded in Amuru.

"The hooligan who killed the child has already been identified, and we will arrest him soon," he confirmed.

Karuma Bridge, closed in May over structural defects, is expected to be complete by December 18 and reopened to traffic after the lengthy refurbishment.

Rumours had been circulating across Northern Uganda that unknown individuals were beheading people for ritualistic purposes, with some claiming that 400 heads were needed for the ongoing construction of the Karuma bridge.

However, accompanied by the Regional Police Commander Samuel Asimwe, the top security officers dismissed the rumors as false and baseless.

"This is just a falsehood, and you know the challenge posed by people who have access to smartphones and use them for all sorts of purposes, some bordering on criminality," said the Regional Police Commander.