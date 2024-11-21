Somalia's Parliament Passes Political Parties Bill in Overwhelming Vote

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Federal Parliament took a significant step towards political reform on Wednesday by overwhelmingly approving the Bill on Organizations and Political Parties.

The bicameral session in Mogadishu resulted in 177 votes in favor, with just one abstention, highlighting broad support for the legislation aimed at restructuring the political landscape of the nation.

This bill is seen as a foundational move towards implementing a more inclusive and organized political framework, potentially transitioning from the clan-based system to a more democratic one.

The approval comes after extensive debates and is considered a critical development in Somalia's ongoing efforts to stabilize governance and enhance democratic processes.

The legislation now sets the stage for further political reforms, with many hoping it will lead to increased political participation and a more robust party system in the country.