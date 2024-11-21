Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Testifies in Unlawful Entry Case

Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe broke down in tears as the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's stolen suits and shirts were handed over to her during the trial of four of her employees who are facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

The incident forced the magistrate, Ms Esthere Chivasa, to order a brief adjournment to enable Mrs Mugabe to calm down.

Allen Chinamonya (42) Danmore Chinamonya (35), Samson Karonga and Tendai Bunganirwa allegedly broke into 11 containers containing the former First Family's property and stole some goods.

Mrs Mugabe said Allen, who was their driver, was caught with some of the stolen goods. She said she suspected that Karunga was behind the theft as he was involved in every case of theft that occurred.

Renetty Takudzwa Kuchidza is representing the accused persons. The four are denying the offence.

In their defence, the accused persons said the containers were placed in the car park where everyone could access them.

They also said they received some items from Cde Mugabe as gifts for standing with his family.

The State said sometime in 2018, Mrs Mugabe brought 11 containers with various household goods to her Blue Roof house. The property had been removed from Zimbabwe House following Cde Mugabe's retirement.

Mrs Mugabe secured the property by locking the containers' doors.

Between 2018 and May 2024, the quartet allegedly broke the padlocks securing the containers' doors and gained entry. They stole various household items, including television sets, clothes, cutlery and bathing towels.

On May 22 this year, Mrs Mugabe opened the containers to select some artefacts belonging to her late husband with the intention of donating them to the African Liberation Museum.

She discovered that some of the locks on the containers had been broken while various items were missing.

Mrs Mugabe advised Superintendent Kennedy Fero, who made a report at Borrowdale Police Station.

Detectives picked up the suspects and interviewed them.

A search was conducted at Allen's place of residence and police recovered some suits, bed covers and a television set.

The court heard that police also recovered suits and a shirt at Danmore's house.

Mrs Mugabe positively identified some of the stolen items.

The value of property stolen property is US$500 000 and goods worth US$2 000 were recovered.