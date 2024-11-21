South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Possession of 68 Suspected Stolen Bank Cards

20 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

An intelligent driven operation that was conducted by Crime Intelligent, Witbank Tactical Response Team, Middleburg Flying Squad and and a Tracking company led to the arrest of four suspects that were found in possession of 68 suspected stolen bank cards on the N4 Freeway in Belfast yesterday, Tuesday 19 November 2024.

Information was received from a reliable source that there are bank cards that were kept in a house in Siyancoba section in Witbank.

Observation was conducted. Yesterday morning at about 06:00, the suspects were spotted loading the suspected stolen cards in a vehicle and left the house.

Members were activated, and the vehicle was followed. After a long trace, the vehicle was cornered in Belfast on the N4 Freeway en-route to Nelspruit direction.

The vehicle was searched and 68 bank cards were found in the vehicle.

The four occupants aged between 40 and 42 years could not produce the authority to possess such cards.

The suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen bank cards and are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court soon.

Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges pending further investigation.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended excellent work displayed by the SAPS members, whistleblower and the private tracking company. "We are well prepared to clamp down on criminal activities this festive season and beyond. Criminals must know that they have no space in Mpumalanga," warned the General.

