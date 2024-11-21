South Africa: Major Breakthrough As Two Suspects Nabbed With Illegal Explosives Worth R2 Million in Makhado

The Police in Limpopo have made a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal explosives following the arrest of two foreign national male suspects, aged 35 and 37, for possession of illegal explosives worth R2 million on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, in Makhado policing area, Vhembe District.

Members of Vhembe Flying Squad conducted a tactical stop and search on a vehicle, which was traveling along the N1 South few kilometres outside Makhado town heading towards Polokwane, where they discovered four bags in the boot, containing Super Power 90 Gel Tubes. The officers arrested both the driver and the passenger. The Explosives Unit was called to the scene, confirming that they are commercial explosives.

The vehicle was also confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers for their vigilance and swift action in curbing the threat posed by illegal explosives, which could have been used in serious and violent crimes.

Further investigation will be conducted to trace the origin and intended destination of the explosives.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Makhado Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 21 November 2024 on a charge of possession of illegal explosives.