Somalia: International Partners Call for Dialogue Amid Somalia-Jubaland Tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — International partners expressed deep concern over the escalating dispute between Somalia's Federal Government and the Jubaland State following the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting.

The joint statement released today urged stakeholders to engage in "constructive and inclusive discussions" regarding the electoral process. The call for dialogue comes after Jubaland severed ties with the Federal Government, a move that has heightened tensions.

"We urge Jubaland State to return to the NCC for an open discussion of all outstanding issues, and to restore ties with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS)," the statement emphasized. The partners also encouraged all parties to "refrain from provocations and re-engage in an open dialogue, before any electoral processes are finalized."

The international community has voiced support for Somalia's state-building efforts, particularly the move towards one-person, one-vote elections. They advocate for an electoral system that is "inclusive, widely accepted, achievable, and guarantees national security and stability."

The statement comes at a critical time as Somalia navigates its complex political landscape, with the aim of fostering unity and democratic processes across its federal member states.