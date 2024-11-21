Rwandan Secures Prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

Chriss Tuyishime, a Rwandan student at Yale University, has been named one of the 2025 Rhodes Scholars, joining a global group of elite students recognized for their academic excellence, leadership, and dedication to social impact.

Tuyishime is among more than 100 recipients of the Rhodes Scholarship this year. The award, one of the oldest and most prestigious academic honors, provides full funding for graduate study at the University of Oxford.

His selection includes him in a diverse cohort of scholars from over 70 countries, alongside 32 U.S. recipients announced by the Rhodes Trust on November 16.

Tuyishime is set to graduate in December with a major in ethics, politics, and economics (EP&E) and a certificate in global health studies.

His academic work has focused on addressing global health and development issues. As part of his global health studies, he contributed to a policy brief on sustainable investment in Africa's pharmaceutical industry, published by the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs and presented to officials at the African Development Bank.

His senior thesis explores Rwanda's innovative approaches to aid, reflecting his dedication to policy-driven solutions.

Beyond academics, Tuyishime has demonstrated a commitment to community development, according to information from Yale University.

He has tutored students in Rwanda, participated in marine exploration projects in France, and interned in Washington, D.C., always seeking opportunities to learn and share knowledge across borders.

At Oxford, Tuyishime plans to pursue master's degrees in translational health sciences and public policy. His goal is to advance health systems and public policy, particularly in addressing inequalities affecting communities like his own.

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1902, recognizes individuals with exceptional academic achievements and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

Scholars are selected based on their intellectual accomplishments, leadership potential, and dedication to serving others.