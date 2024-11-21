Somalia: International Partners Urge Dialogue Amid Govt's-Jubaland Tensions

Somalia's international partners have expressed grave concern over the escalating tensions between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and Jubaland State, urging immediate de-escalation and a return to constructive dialogue.

The dispute intensified after Jubaland boycotted the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting, widening the rift between the federal government and the state. Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe had previously walked out of an NCC meeting in early October, highlighting the strained relations.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, international partners urged Jubaland to re-engage with the NCC to resolve outstanding issues. "We urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive and inclusive discussions on the electoral process.

Jubaland State is urged to return to the NCC for open dialogue and to rebuild ties with the FGS," the statement read.

The partners cautioned against actions that might exacerbate the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue.

"We encourage all parties to refrain from provocations and re-engage in discussions before finalizing electoral processes," they added.

The NCC serves as a critical forum for collaboration among federal and state leaders, addressing governance and resource-sharing disputes. Jubaland's absence has raised concerns among observers, with international partners emphasizing that the council's effectiveness depends on the participation of all federal member states.

Reiterating their support for Somalia's democratic progress, the international partners highlighted the importance of universal suffrage and inclusive electoral reforms.

"We support Somalia's state-building agenda, including the ambition of transitioning to one-person, one-vote elections through participatory systems," the statement said.

The partners called for broad public and political support for reforms, stressing the need for inclusive, widely accepted, and realistic electoral processes within a feasible timeline. They noted that national security and stability remain crucial to achieving these goals.

Jubaland has proceeded with its own electoral process, rejecting federal accusations of non-compliance with unified electoral agreements. The Jubaland Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced timelines for parliamentary and presidential elections, starting with the election of lawmakers on November 18 and 19. The Speaker and Deputy Speakers will be elected on November 21, followed by the presidential election on November 25.

Analysts warn that Jubaland's continued absence from the NCC could further destabilize Somalia's fragile political landscape. Recurring disputes over power-sharing, governance, and electoral frameworks have exposed vulnerabilities in Somalia's federal system.

The joint statement was issued by key international stakeholders, including the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and regional actors like Qatar and Saudi Arabia.