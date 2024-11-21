Somalia: Parliament Passes Political Parties Bill in Push Toward Multiparty Democracy

Somalia's Federal Parliament has approved the Political Parties Bill, marking a significant step in the country's journey toward adopting a multiparty political system.

The legislation, passed during a joint parliamentary session on Thursday afternoon, aims to establish a framework for the formation and regulation of political parties.

Out of the lawmakers present, 177 voted in favor of the bill, while one abstained. The passage of the Political Parties Bill is part of broader legislative efforts to prepare Somalia for a transition to multiparty democracy. Two other critical pieces of legislation--the National Electoral and Boundaries Commission Bill and the Elections Bill--are also being debated as part of this comprehensive electoral reform agenda.

The legislative push stems from agreements reached during last month's National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting. Chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the NCC endorsed a one-person-one-vote model and proposed synchronized elections at both the federal and state levels.

The Political Parties Bill lays the groundwork for Somalia's democratic transition by ensuring that political parties operate under clear guidelines, enhancing accountability and inclusivity in future elections.

While the Federal Parliament moves forward with electoral reforms, Jubaland has announced plans to proceed with its own elections later this month, diverging from the NCC's agreed-upon framework. The regional state had earlier voiced dissent during the NCC meeting, highlighting ongoing challenges in achieving nationwide consensus.

The adoption of these electoral laws represents a pivotal moment for Somalia as it seeks to strengthen its democratic institutions and foster political stability. The reforms aim to provide a foundation for universal suffrage and transparent electoral processes, key to advancing Somalia's state-building agenda.

The Federal Parliament is expected to finalize the remaining election-related bills before heading into recess, setting the stage for continued progress in the country's democratic transformation.