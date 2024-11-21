Somalia: President Mohamud Reaffirms Commitment to Universal Suffrage By 2026

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to advancing democratic reforms and conducting universal suffrage elections by 2026.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu celebrating the birthday of HM King Charles III on Wednesday, President Mohamud underscored the importance of democratic elections in fostering good governance and national development.

"Elections are the cornerstone of democracy, reflecting the will of the Somali people," the president stated. "The government is dedicated to ensuring that Somalis fully participate in shaping their future and exercise their constitutional right to choose their leaders."

President Mohamud also called on international partners to bolster Somalia's efforts to achieve political stability, enhance security, and promote sustainable development during this critical juncture.

On the same day, Somalia's Federal Parliament approved a landmark law regulating the formation and operation of political parties and organizations, a vital step toward establishing a multiparty democratic system.

In a joint session held at Villa Hargeisa, 177 of 178 lawmakers present voted in favor of the legislation, with one abstention and no opposition. Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, hailed the overwhelming support for the law, describing it as a significant milestone in Somalia's democratization process.

The new law aligns with the government's broader vision of transitioning Somalia to universal suffrage, where every citizen can vote directly in national elections.

