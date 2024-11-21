Kenya to Vaccinate 22 Million Animals in Nationwide Campaign

21 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Kenya is set to roll out a nationwide Animal Vaccination Campaign starting January 2025, targeting 22 million livestock to curb transboundary diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease.

The ambitious initiative, spanning all counties, is designed to safeguard the country's dairy sector and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Dr. Andrew Karanja said the program would rely on vaccines produced locally by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), a state corporation under his ministry.

"KEVEVAPI plays a critical role in producing, marketing, and distributing vaccines for major livestock diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, Rift Valley fever, and Newcastle disease. This campaign is a milestone in our efforts to protect livestock and enhance food security," Dr. Karanja said.

He said the program aligns with the government's broader strategy to address livestock health challenges that significantly impact productivity and the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans dependent on agriculture.

Foot-and-mouth disease, among other transboundary ailments, has been a recurrent threat to Kenya's livestock industry, often causing substantial economic losses. The campaign aims to mitigate such risks while strengthening the dairy sector, which remains a key pillar of Kenya's agricultural economy.

The Agriculture CS emphasized the need for county governments and livestock farmers to collaborate with the ministry to ensure the program's success, adding that sustainable animal health practices are vital for achieving Kenya's food security goals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.