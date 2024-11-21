Kenya to Vaccinate 22 Million Animals in Nationwide Campaign

Nairobi — Kenya is set to roll out a nationwide Animal Vaccination Campaign starting January 2025, targeting 22 million livestock to curb transboundary diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease.

The ambitious initiative, spanning all counties, is designed to safeguard the country's dairy sector and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Dr. Andrew Karanja said the program would rely on vaccines produced locally by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), a state corporation under his ministry.

"KEVEVAPI plays a critical role in producing, marketing, and distributing vaccines for major livestock diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, Rift Valley fever, and Newcastle disease. This campaign is a milestone in our efforts to protect livestock and enhance food security," Dr. Karanja said.

He said the program aligns with the government's broader strategy to address livestock health challenges that significantly impact productivity and the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans dependent on agriculture.

Foot-and-mouth disease, among other transboundary ailments, has been a recurrent threat to Kenya's livestock industry, often causing substantial economic losses. The campaign aims to mitigate such risks while strengthening the dairy sector, which remains a key pillar of Kenya's agricultural economy.

The Agriculture CS emphasized the need for county governments and livestock farmers to collaborate with the ministry to ensure the program's success, adding that sustainable animal health practices are vital for achieving Kenya's food security goals.