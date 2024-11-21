Namibia On Red Alert As Angola Confirms Mpox Case

21 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia is on high alert after neighbouring Angola confirmed a case of the infectious disease, mpox, on Wednesday.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe told The Namibian the case is of a Congolese national who is currently isolated in a specialised health facility in Luanda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nangombe reassured the public that Namibia remains vigilant, with no confirmed mpox cases recorded within its borders to date.

"As of 18 November, Namibia has collectively tested 38 patients from state and private health facilities, and all results have been negative. We remain committed to ensuring that suspected cases are thoroughly investigated and managed for other illnesses, if mpox is ruled out," Nangombe said.

The World Health Organisation declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on 14 August, following a similar declaration by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on 13 August, he said.

According to Nangombe, these declarations underline the gravity of the outbreak, which continues to affect countries worldwide.

"Our isolation facilities are ready to accommodate suspected cases requiring hospitalisation, and the health ministry is equipped to respond to public health emergencies like mpox."

He urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation, which could lead to unnecessary panic.

"We will continue to provide accurate and timely updates on public health matters. We ask the public to rely on official sources such as the Ministry of Health and Social Services and reputable health organisations for information," Nangombe added.

