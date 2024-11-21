Namibia: More Than 8,000 GBV Cases Reported in Two Years

Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo says 8 076 gender-based violence (GBV) cases were recorded countrywide over the past two years.

Of these, 521 cases were reported in the Kavango East region.

He revealed these statistics in a speech read on his behalf by deputy commissioner Eino Nambahu during the fourth men's conference at Rundu on Friday.

"I would like to call upon all men in Namibia, and the Kavango East region in particular, to step up and be advocates of change against GBV," Shikongo said.

He noted that not all GBV incidents are reported, due to stigma, shame and fear.

"Our mission as law enforcement officers is very clear - to protect the community and make sure those who commit all sorts of crimes are held responsible."

Kavango East region governor Bonifatius Wakudumo said men must embrace empathy and emotional intelligence as strengths rather than weaknesses.

"Fellow men, positive masculinity means a societal approach that promotes transformed mindsets, behaviours and attitudes among men and boys to respect and protect the rights and empowerment of women and girls," Wakudumo said.

He urged community members to create safe spaces where men can share their experiences without judgement.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Lukas Haufiku said the ministry is advocating for zero GBV cases in the community.

"We are happy to see close to a thousand [people] attending the fourth men's conference to express the challenges they are facing in their lives," he said.

Haufiku urged men to seek help from the relevant offices to fight against GBV.