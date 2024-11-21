Algeria: President Tebboune Receives New CEO of APRM Continental Secretariat

20 November 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Wednesday, at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic, the Chief Executive Officer of the Continental Secretariat of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Amb. Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, following her swearing-in by him, in his capacity as the chairperson of the APRM Forum of Heads of State and Government, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience took place in the presence of the chief of staff to the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, and the minister of State, minister Foreign Affairs, National community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.