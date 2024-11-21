Algeria: President Tebboune Receives New CEO of APRM Continental Secretariat

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Wednesday, at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic, the Chief Executive Officer of the Continental Secretariat of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Amb. Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, following her swearing-in by him, in his capacity as the chairperson of the APRM Forum of Heads of State and Government, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience took place in the presence of the chief of staff to the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, and the minister of State, minister Foreign Affairs, National community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf.