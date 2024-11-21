Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Swearing-in Ceremony of APRM Continental Secretariat Chief Executive Officer

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Forum of Heads of State and Government of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), chaired the swearing-in ceremony of Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Continental Secretariat of the African mechanism, the Presidency of the Republic said Wednesday in a statement.

"In the name of Allah, most compassionate and merciful,

Prayers and peace be upon His Messenger,

Madam Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre,

In my capacity as Chairperson of the Forum of Heads of State and Government of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), I am pleased to extend my congratulations on this appointment and honored to witness your swearing-in as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Continental Secretariat of the APRM.

Finally, I wish that this opportunity be seized with ardor and resolve, all the more so because you have my backing and the full support of all Heads of State and Government of our mechanism. Let us unite our efforts to build a better future for Africa. Once again, congratulations," the President of the Republic wrapped up.