Ethiopia: Commission to Commence DDR for Ex-Combatants This Week

21 November 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — The National Rehabilitation Commission of Ethiopia announced that the process of Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) of ex-militants and relocating them to rehabilitation centers in the country will commence this week.

The move aims to reintegrate 371,971 ex-combatants identified across various regions of Ethiopia, facilitating their return to normal life within society.

Speaking to the media, National Rehabilitation Commission Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun highlighted the commission's mission and activities.

The aim is to disarm former militants and integrate them into the country's peace, democracy, and development efforts.

Established by the Council of Ministers Regulation and subsequent amendments, the commission is tasked with the comprehensive reintegration of ex-militants.

The aim is to disarm the ex-militants and make them part of the country's peace, democracy and development by reintegrating them into society, it was indicated.

Temesgen emphasized that the disarmament and rehabilitation process need great attention and stakeholder participation.

He stated that 371, 971 ex-militants have been identified nationwide for this.

Accordingly, with the government's allocation of 1 billion Birr and additional 60 million USD from international partners, the disarming of 75,000 ex-militants will begin in the Tigray state in the first phase to ensure their sustainable reintegration.

Three rehabilitation centers have been identified in Mekelle, Edagahamus, and Adwa in the Tigray state, the commissioner pointed out.

The ex-militants will begin handing over their weapons as of yesterday to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) under the supervision of the Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission of the African Union, he stated.

Temesgen confirmed that over the next four months, 75,000 former militants from Tigray will be disarmed and integrated into society.

Over a two-year period, the commission plans to reintegrate the 371,971 ex-militants identified nationwide ensuring their permanent settlement within the community.

The Commissioner said that the government is working with commitment on disarming and rehabilitating ex-militants in various states, undergoing rehabilitation training and support necessary to rejoin society.

