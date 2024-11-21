Ethiopia: Ministry Renews Commitment to Safeguard Children's Rights · Nation Celebrates Int'l Children's Day

Ethiopia is keen to take necessary measures to ensure the rights and interests of children to foster productive citizens having patriotic sentiments, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) announced.

The ministry has celebrated the International Children's Day yesterday with a theme of "Children have something to say, let's listen to them."

At the event, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) emphasized that the countrywould take the necessary measures to ensure the rights, interests and safety of children.

She expressed that her ministry is promoting children's freedom of expression and ensuring their rights to social security, freedom of speech, and protection are upheld, as they are the nation's future stewards.

The Minister urged stakeholders and communities to support vulnerable children affected by natural and man-made disasters by listening to their needs and implementing promises.

MoWSA,Women and Social Affairs State Minister Hikma Keyredin said that Children should be given comprehensive support and care to nurture them with knowledge and good manners, with complete health and personality.

Violations of children's rights at the international and national level, impact their health, safety, and hope, necessitating citizens toprotect them from both any kind of harm, she stated.

Hikma mentioned that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is one of the key international covenant documents that Ethiopiais accepting and implementing regarding children.

She pointed out that celebrating the International Children's Day helps to promote children's participation and rights, as per Article 12 of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It strengthens stakeholder' partnerships and responsiveness to building a comfortable country for children.In addition to listening and responding appropriately to the voices of children, the national movement that has been started in all directions will continue to be strengthened in the future, Hikma said.