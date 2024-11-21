Southern Africa: Namibia Lose Out On SADC Record Show

A record eight SADC nations have qualified for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco but Namibia won't be one of them.

With the already eliminated Brave Warriors and Kenya playing out a drab goalless draw in their Group J encounter in Polokwane on Tuesday, there was ecstacy in other parts of Southern Africa as eight SADC nations as well as a record seven from Cosafa qualified for the Afcon finals.

Cameroon's 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe in Yaounde saw them finishing on top of Group J on 14 points, while second-placed Zimbabwe on nine points will also join them in Morocco.

Kenya and Namibia finished bottom of the group on six and two points respectively following an uninspiring encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Kenya did the early attacking with Alfred Scriven heading wide from an Eric Ouma cross, while Johnstonme Omurwa missed a sitter also heading wide with just Namibian keeper Edward Maova to beat.

Namibia hardly created any chances of note in the first half, but started to make their presence felt after the break with the recently recalled Willy Stephanus in the thick of things.

He first sent in a cross that evaded everyone in the box and then unleashed a long range cracker that Kenyan keeper Byrne Omondi parried away.

Prins Tjiueza also had a shot blocked while target man Elmo Kambindu found the net only to be ruled offside.

Kambindu had a great chance to score the winner in the final stages when he pounced onto a Kenyan defensive error but Omondi just managed to clear the ball in time.

Coach Collin Benjamin brought on more attacking players in the second half including star strikers Muzeu Muzeu and Peter Shalulile, but they hardly made a difference as Namibia had to settle for a drab draw.

Following their historic journey at Afcon 2023 in the Ivory Coast, the Brave Warriors will now have to watch from afar as 24 new nations battle it out for continental glory in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Namibia's neighbours Botswana qualified for the first time in 12 years and only the second time in their history after holding continental giants Egypt to a 1-1 draw in Cairo.

Omaatla Kebatho gave Botswana a shock early lead and although Trezeguet soon equalised for the Pharoes, a point was enough to see Botswana through.

In Group A, Comoros completed a stunning campaign with a 1-0 victory against Mauritania to finish top of the group on 12 points. Tunisia are also through after finishing on 10 points, despoite losing 1-0 to Gambia.

Angola completed an impressive campaign in Group F with a goalless away draw against Sudan to complete an unbeaten campaign and qualify as the group winners on 14 points, with Sudan also qualifying on eight points in second place. The big losers were former four-time Afcon champions Ghana, who finished bottom of ther group on three points, while Niger (7) also failed to make the boat.

Zambia finished on top of Group G on 13 points after a 2-0 away victory against Sierra Leone, and they will be joined in Morocco by the defending champions Ivory Coast who finished second on 12 points after beating Chad 4-0 in Abidjan.

South Africa topped Group K on 14 points after a 3-0 home win against South Sudan, while Uganda also qualified after beating Congo 1-0 to finish second on 13 points.

Mozambique completed their campaign with a 2-1 away victory against Guinea Bissau to finish second in Group I on 11 points, and will now join Mali (14 points in Morocco).

Mali, who are coached by former Brave Warriors gaffer Tom Saintfiet thrashed Eswatini 6-0 to complete an impressive unbeaten campaign.

DR Congo qualified as Group H winners on 12 points, despite losing 2-1 in Ethiopia in Kinshasa. They are joined by Tanzania who finished on 10 points after beating Guinea 1-0 to clinch their spot in Morocco.

The other qualified nations are Morocco, Gabon, Nigeria, Benin, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal and Burkina Faso.