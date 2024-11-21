Somalia: Somaliland - the Opposition Wins the Presidential Elections Amid Changes and Regional Challenges

Hargeisa — The presidential elections of November 13, 2024, with the election of Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the opposition Waddani party, represent a significant turning point for Somaliland. Abdullahi received 63.92% of the vote, replacing the outgoing Muse Bihi Abdi, who received 34.81%. The election result reflects the people's desire for change and can be considered a political turning point for this self-proclaimed independent region. The electoral campaign was marked by intense debates on key issues such as the economy, democracy, regional relations and the long-standing question of international recognition of Somaliland.

Among the most controversial measures taken by the outgoing government was an agreement with Ethiopia, which provoked much criticism. The agreement, which granted Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for recognition of Somaliland's sovereignty (see Fides, 3/1/2024), was strongly contested by the Somali government, which saw it as a violation of its territorial integrity. This contributed to tensions not only in Somalia but also throughout the Horn of Africa.

The change of power therefore comes at a difficult time, even if the previous regional conflict in Las Anod has currently ended (see Fides, 6/3/2023).

The tensions in the region at the time, which also involved Puntland, highlighted the fragility of Somaliland's internal and external relations. The outgoing government was criticized for its handling of the crisis, and the population expressed a desire for political change in the current election that would consolidate stability.

Despite some procedural concerns, the international community praised the electoral process for its transparency and fairness. The high turnout of over a million people underscores the commitment of the people of Somaliland to consolidating democracy. Abdullahi, a veteran politician whose career began in 2002 and who served as Speaker of the House of Representatives for nearly 12 years, now faces major challenges, including managing relations with Ethiopia and Somalia and promoting dialogue with Mogadishu. International recognition of Somaliland remains a priority, but will be difficult to achieve without regional and global consensus.

Abdullahi's election marks the beginning of a new era for Somaliland, raising hopes for greater political stability, sustainable economic development and a renewed commitment to peace. But questions remain about how the new leadership will deal with the remaining tensions related to Las Anod, even if the conflict is formally over. The ability of the new president to strengthen dialogue and find a common solution with all parties involved within Somalia will be crucial for the future of Somaliland, both in terms of internal stability and the consolidation of its democratic institutions.