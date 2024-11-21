South Africa: President Appoints Interim Board for National Youth Development Agency

21 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed interim board members for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) with effect from 1 December 2024 until a new board is appointed.

The appointments were made in accordance with Section 10(8)(c) of the National Youth Development Agency Act, 2008, as amended.

The NYDA plays a pivotal role in South Africa's youth development agenda. It is mandated by law to develop and implement an Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS) for South Africa and to initiate, design, coordinate, evaluate and monitor all programmes that aim to integrate the youth into the economy and society in general.

These programmes entail alleviating poverty, urban and rural development, and the combating of crime, substance abuse and social decay among youth.

To ensure continuity in the work of the National Youth Development Agency while a process to appoint a permanent board is underway, President Ramaphosa has appointed the following interim board members:

· Asanda Luwaca

· Avela Mjajubana

· Karabo Mohale

· Lebo Mulaisi

· Thulisa Ndlela

· Pearl Pillay

· Alexandria Procter

"In terms of Section 10(9) of the National Youth Development Agency Act, President Ramaphosa has designated Ms Luwaca as the Chairperson of the interim board, with Ms Mohale serving as Deputy Chairperson.

"President Ramaphosa wishes the interim board well in their strategic direction of the development of the nation's young people during their term of office," the Presidency said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

