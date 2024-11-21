South Africa: Campaign to Raise Public Awareness of Foodborne Illnesses

Government will draw on lessons learnt during the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent vaccination programme - in its rollout of a public education and awareness campaign on foodborne illnesses.

The campaign was officially announced on Thursday by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane during a media briefing on the scourge of foodborne illnesses.

Simelane said work has already begun in this regard, "using both public and private communication platforms countrywide, as well as multiple social partnerships".

"Government communication platforms have begun sharing education about food preparation and safety; tips for the transportation, handling and safe storage of food; safety tips for food vendors, as well as information on which chemicals are illegal in South Africa, and also how dangerous chemicals [must] be stored and handled.

"Information is available on all government and various non-government digital communication platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, X and WhatsApp. An extensive media engagement plan is underway in partnership with both mainstream commercial and the rich network of community media countrywide," she said.

Since September this year, some 890 cases of foodborne illnesses have been reported, with at least 22 people having died as a result of this since the beginning of this year.

For its part, the the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has implemented some 145 outreach activities with communities and community media engagements.

"We are particularly grateful to the various organisations who are participants in the National Communication Partnership (NCP), who have come forward to partner with government in amplifying this education campaign," Simelane said.

The private sector is also playing its role and has launched a countrywide campaign against illicit goods.

"This initiative, led by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, will roll out the education about food labelling and how to check if the food you are buying is fit for consumption. We appreciate such efforts to expand our communication efforts and call upon all social partners to join this effort.

"We remind South Africans that if you see any fake or expired foodstuffs being sold in your communities, please report this immediately to the National Consumer Commission on 012 065 1940. The National Consumer Commission is engaging mobile network operators to zero-rate the number so that it does not cost the callers," Simelane said.

Citizens are also implored not to spread false and misleading information on foodborne illnesses, which the Minister said has the "potential to cause public panic and confusion and incite violence".

Report misinformation to the National Helpline at 0800 012 322 or info@health.gov.za.

"The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is coordinating government's response to these foodborne illnesses and illicit trade.

"President Ramaphosa has appointed the District Development Champions, who are part of the National Executive and will work jointly with Provincial Joint Operation and Intelligence Structures to ensure compliance. We will keep the public informed through regular updates using different communication platforms," Simelane said.