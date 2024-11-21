South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate National Presidential Msme and Cooperative Awards

21 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The importance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives' development in advancing South Africa's broader economic goals will come in to focus at the National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the awards ceremony at Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand.

This premier event, hosted by the Department of Small Business Development, is dedicated to recognising outstanding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives.

The awards aim to reward the achievements of South Africa's top-performing MSMEs, cooperatives, and ecosystem enablers who drive growth and transformation across the nation.

"This ceremony will honour businesses that embody innovation, commitment to local development, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The selected finalists have advanced through rigorous district and provincial pitches and demonstrated their excellence and resilience across various categories.

"This year's finalists are an eclectic group of companies that span various key sectors of the economy in both the formal and informal businesses. These small businesses have also shown a lot of creativity, ingenuity, and resilience in penetrating sectors that are normally hard to enter," the Presidency said in a statement.

Categories for this year's MSME Awards include, but not limited to:

- Youth-Led MSME of the Year

- Township SMME of the Year

- Women-led SMME of the Year

- MSMEs Owned by Persons with Disabilities of the Year

- Cooperative of the Year

- Best Employing Cooperative of the Year

- Best Performing Rural Community-Based Initiative of the Year

- Best Performing Urban (Township) Community-Based Initiative of the Year

"Small Businesses are a strategic tool for economic transformation, inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa. This celebration is a testament to the remarkable achievements of MSMEs and cooperatives, which have shown resilience and adaptability, particularly in challenging economic conditions," the Presidency said.

The 2024 National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards ceremony takes place during Global Entrepreneurship Week, an initiative celebrated in over 200 countries to inspire and empower entrepreneurs around the world.

Global Entrepreneurship Week highlights innovative solutions and resilient businesses that shape economies and enrich societies, resonating with the core values of the National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.