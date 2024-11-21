Kenya: Ruto - All Questions Raised By Kenyans Must Be Addressed

21 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — President William Ruto has stated that all issues raised by Kenyans on the State of the Nation deserve meaningful engagement and thoughtful response including Education and Health.

In his state of the nation Address before Parliament this afternoon Ruto admitted that his government has learnt the hard way the importance of listening to the will of the people.

He emphasized that in order to prevent misunderstandings about the government's agenda, all concerns expressed by Kenyans about the leadership of his administration must be fully addressed.

President Ruto's state of the Nation address comes at a time when Kenyans continue to express their voice on significant government decisions impacting various sectors.

